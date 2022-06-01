This summer presents Nottingham Forest with golden opportunity to right 20+ years of wrongs: Opinion

And just like that, Nottingham Forest were a Premier League team once more.

It’s perhaps suitable that the Reds finally achieved their return to the promised land in the most miraculous of circumstances, given all they’ve been through in the last couple of decades.

Near misses and League One football have come and gone since they were last in the top flight, whilst a generation of footballers has also passed since the Reds last graced the top tier of English football, and a lot has changed outside of the game besides.

Now, though, none of that matters and, instead, full focus must be on using this summer to make sure the next era at the City Ground is one of success, rather than of what might have been.

Of course, every promotion comes with some trepidation and moving up to the Premier League is the toughest task of all but Forest, whether opposing fans like it or not, do rightly come with self-proclaimed pull that few other promoted sides in recent years can match.

When one of the fallen giants returns to the top table, there’s a natural expectancy that they’ll quickly reassimilate but Steve Cooper knows that that won’t be an easy task, though he will be aware of the opportunity he has of offering potential signings Premier League football and playing for one of the most iconic clubs in the country.

In fairness, now back in the top flight, Forest become a more attractive proposition for new players than several of the clubs that have been established in the top-flight for a fair few years, that is the simple truth, and you only have to look at what Aston Villa have done in recent years to quickly become a Premier League stalwart once more with players like Philippe Coutinho arriving.

Forest won’t be pulling of those sorts of deals this summer, of course, but get it right in this market and before too long, there’s no reason why they cannot achieve the same.

Next season is huge for the Reds and, if all goes to plan, it’ll be the start of a long-term stay in the top division.