“This summer is about quality over quantity” – Should Middlesbrough throw everything at 24-year-old this summer?

Middlesbrough are interested in a loan move for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury this summer, according to The Sun.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with the Foxes and is seeking more regular game time in 2022/23.

The former England U21 international has not developed as much as the Foxes would have hoped in the last couple of seasons, and a promotion push in the second tier would be a valuable experience for the midfielder at this stage of his career.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Choudhury would be a smart addition for Boro…

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it could be a rather useful piece of business for Middlesbrough if they can get it done.

James Lea Siliki’s loan move last season never really worked out at The Riverside Stadium, and with that deal now over, Boro are down an option in the centre of the park.

Choudhury, you feel, could certainly do a job in terms of helping Middlesbrough establish some important control in the centre of the park, and his Premier League pedigree and experience suggests he could make an impact in the second-tier.

That interest from West Brom also means it would be a coup for Boro to complete this signing, and a major boost given they will likely want to challenge West Bromwich Albion for promotion to the Premier League.

Chris Gallagher

This would be an excellent signing for any Championship side.

It has been reported that West Brom are also tracking Choudhury and whoever does land the player will be doing some very good business.

In truth, it’s a surprise that some lower end Premier League sides aren’t coming in for the defensive midfielder as I think he could do a job at that level as well.

Boro are probably lacking one more defensive player in the middle of the park, so Choudhury would come in and bring a lot to the team straight away.

With the likes of Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree in the XI, it’s important you have players who can do the other side of the game, which the Leicester man can.

This summer is about quality over quantity for Wilder and Choudhury would certainly be someone who makes Boro better, so they should do all they can to get this done.

Josh Cole

It may take Choudhury some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, there is no reason why he cannot go on to excel under the guidance of Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough and thus the Championship outfit ought to be pushing for a loan move.

Limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions for Leicester last season, the midfielder may need to seal a move away from the King Power Stadium for the sake of his career.

Choudhury’s arrival could force the likes of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier to step up their performance levels which in turn could result in Boro achieving a great deal of success in the Championship.

By featuring regularly for Middlesbrough, Choudhury could make strides in terms of his development which will stand him in good stead for when he returns to Leicester.