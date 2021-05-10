‘This speaks volumes’ – These Bradford City fans deliver verdict on club’s bold decision on duo

Bradford City have stood Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars down from their roles as joint-managers at Valley Parade following the 2021/22 campaign.

Trueman and Sellars were tasked with taking Bradford over on the back of Stuart McCall’s departure, initially on an interim basis.

Results and performance improved, which pulled Bradford clear of relegation trouble in League Two and landed Trueman and Sellars a permanent job.

Despite brief belief that Bradford could have an outside chance of the play-offs, results tailed off towards the end of the campaign, with the Bantams losing six of their final seven fixtures and slipping to mid-table.

Now, the club have confirmed that they will head in a new direction in 2021/22, standing Trueman and Sellars down from their roles in-charge of the first-team.

The pair have, though, been offered the opportunity to stay at Bradford in other, unnamed, roles, with Trueman suggesting he will be sticking around.

On the back of this afternoon’s news, we dive into the reaction of the club’s fans…

‘More experience’,, I’m sure the last two with more experience have been massive flops. Despite the end to the season, overall a cloud was lifted, positivity and excitement grew. How do manager get ‘more experienced’ if they are sacked and first sign of trouble!!!! — Andy Markham (@andrewmarkham3) May 10, 2021

Class comments from all concerned. We must keep these guys involved with #bcafc Sadly this was inevitable but personally I will always be grateful for what Mark and Connor have done to keep us in the league. #bcafc — Paul Jackson (@J4CKO71) May 10, 2021

For anyone calling PE teachers or harsh names, give your head a wobble. This decision is the correct one but they deserve respect for getting the club out of a difficult situation. Thank-you Trueman and Sellers. I do feel this is the correct decision however. — BigBillyBantam (@MightyChicken3) May 10, 2021

Never will a manager/managers be more fondly remembered for coming 15th. Thanks for the incredible job and giving us a glimmer of hope of better things in that middle part of the season. Good coaches, many terrible players. #bcafc — Ben Cunliffe (@bencunliffe14) May 10, 2021

This club is starting to annoy me now. We never back managers. First time we lose a few games in a row managers are sacked. This club will never get a Wellens etc because they know that if they lose 5 games iar they're sacked #bcafc — James Mc (@JamesMc2312) May 10, 2021

Wish them nothing but luck for the future 👍 did the job that was required but more experience is needed to get us out of this league next season — Thomas Stirk 💙 (@TomStirk1992) May 10, 2021

This speaks volumes of Trueman and Sellars character. Met their objective of keeping us up and still willing to do right by the club by accepting other roles. Fair play to both of them and I hope they get another opportunity in the future, whether with us or elsewhere! #bcafc — Dan (@BantamDxn) May 10, 2021

Correct decision, thanks to trueman and sellars who have to done a great job steering us from relegation — Trader 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@USbrokerdesk) May 10, 2021