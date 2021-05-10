Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘This speaks volumes’ – These Bradford City fans deliver verdict on club’s bold decision on duo

10 mins ago

Bradford City have stood Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars down from their roles as joint-managers at Valley Parade following the 2021/22 campaign. 

Trueman and Sellars were tasked with taking Bradford over on the back of Stuart McCall’s departure, initially on an interim basis.

Results and performance improved, which pulled Bradford clear of relegation trouble in League Two and landed Trueman and Sellars a permanent job.

Despite brief belief that Bradford could have an outside chance of the play-offs, results tailed off towards the end of the campaign, with the Bantams losing six of their final seven fixtures and slipping to mid-table.

Now, the club have confirmed that they will head in a new direction in 2021/22, standing Trueman and Sellars down from their roles in-charge of the first-team.

The pair have, though, been offered the opportunity to stay at Bradford in other, unnamed, roles, with Trueman suggesting he will be sticking around.

On the back of this afternoon’s news, we dive into the reaction of the club’s fans…


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

