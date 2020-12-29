‘This sounds like a coup’ – Many Watford fans react to imminent transfer agreement

Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel is having a medical at Watford ahead of a proposed move from Norwegian outfit Bodo Glimt, according to The Athletic.

Zinckernagel, who has scored 19 goals in 28 Eliteserien appearances this season, will be Xisco’s first January signing, and is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Vicarage Road outfit.

Watford climbed to 4th in the Championship standings following a crucial victory over leaders Norwich City on Boxing Day in Xisco’s first game since replacing Vladimir Ivic before Christmas.

And Zinckernagel who’d spent his entire career in Denmark before making the switch to Bodo Glimt in 2018, should add firepower to a Hornets side that’ve scored just five goals in their last seven league outings.

Zinckernagel was named as Eliteserien Player of the Year in 2020 after helping Bodo Glimt win their first ever Norwegian title.

And with a deal set to be completed in the coming days, we’ve been looking at how the Vicarage Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the potential signing of Zinckernagel.

Take a look at some of the best responses below:

Big fan of his. Cracking player. Have wanted him to sign for Watford for a number of years. Big talent. Never heard of the bloke. — luca (@Luca__WFC) December 29, 2020

Cool. So who's taking Sarr off us then — Jamie (@IveGotWood1979) December 29, 2020

A norwegian mate of mine said BG walked the Tippeligan by being organised and cohesive, not by spending most. Makes me optimistic for getting a player from there. — Dave Munro (@ThadrinBB) December 29, 2020

That sounds like a coup — Tom Pearson (@tom7p) December 29, 2020

Full behind this signing, looks a real good player from what I’ve seen of him! Up the watty🐝🐝 #watfordfc https://t.co/3DG5nTKo8J — ashwfc_ (@AshMxnt95) December 29, 2020

He’s free, he’s actually scored lots of goals (including away from home – who knew that existed?) AND he has scored in the Europa League qualifying rounds. For me, he is the greatest player I have ever seen play the beautiful game. https://t.co/oZYrL2Tr1C — Seán Walker (@SeanWalkerSport) December 29, 2020

I'm in favour of this, for the name alone. #watfordfc https://t.co/eVOhJTypY7 — Matt Ford (@MattFord_SSN) December 29, 2020

19 goals and 24 assists in 28 last season. Finally signing a player who knows how to shoot https://t.co/wL9aiFSy0s — . (@DeadeyeDoucoure) December 29, 2020