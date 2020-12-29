Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Twitter reacts

‘This sounds like a coup’ – Many Watford fans react to imminent transfer agreement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel is having a medical at Watford ahead of a proposed move from Norwegian outfit Bodo Glimt, according to The Athletic.

Zinckernagel, who has scored 19 goals in 28 Eliteserien appearances this season, will be Xisco’s first January signing, and is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Vicarage Road outfit.

Watford climbed to 4th in the Championship standings following a crucial victory over leaders Norwich City on Boxing Day in Xisco’s first game since replacing Vladimir Ivic before Christmas.

And Zinckernagel who’d spent his entire career in Denmark before making the switch to Bodo Glimt in 2018, should add firepower to a Hornets side that’ve scored just five goals in their last seven league outings.

Zinckernagel was named as Eliteserien Player of the Year in 2020 after helping Bodo Glimt win their first ever Norwegian title.

And with a deal set to be completed in the coming days, we’ve been looking at how the Vicarage Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the potential signing of Zinckernagel.

Take a look at some of the best responses below:


