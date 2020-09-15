‘This signing would feel like a step back’ – Huddersfield Town eye midfielder transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are weighing up a move for free-agent winger Anthony Pilkington, as per Football Insider.

The 32-year-old is a free agent following his release from Wigan Athletic and is also being courted by Paul Warne’s Rotherham, as both sides look to strengthen ahead of the October transfer deadline.

Pilkington is of course no stranger to the John Smith’s Stadium, having enjoyed a spell at the club from 2009 until 2011.

So, would this be a wise signing by Carlos Corberan for the Terriers? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

I’m not sure this fits quite into what Carlos Corberan is wanting to do with Huddersfield.

When Corberan was appointed, I was expecting to see the former Leeds coach work closely with the club’s younger players and merge them with some of the experienced heads already kicking around at Huddersfield.

The signing of Danny Ward surprised me and, if they go for Pilkington, I’ll have a similar stance.

Is this a sign that Corberan has little control over the transfers? Things just don’t seem to fit at this moment in time.

This signing would feel like a step back.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

Pilkington has previously played for Huddersfield, so he’s a player that the club will know well.

But I have my doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter for the Terriers, even though they’ve struggled in the last couple of seasons.

He hasn’t been at his best recently either, and spent a number of matches sidelined through injury.

I think there are better options out there for Carlos Corberan’s side before the summer transfer window closes, and there are certainly less injury-players that would be considered a ‘safer’ option to sign.

I’m not too sure it would be the right move for either party involved.

George Dagless

Potentially yes.

I think on a free he is worth a look because he’ll bring a level of experience that the Terriers need.

I like the approach they are taking by trying to hone young players and using a manager in Carlos Corberan that has worked with youth teams for much of his coaching career so far.

However, you can’t have all your eggs in one basket and a bit of experience and a couple of older heads in the side will help them along nicely.

I think on a free it is worth a look for sure.