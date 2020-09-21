‘This shouldn’t even be in question’ – Is Sabri Lamouchi’s time at Nottingham Forest up? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s safe to say that it’s not been a season to remember so far for Nottingham Forest, who are struggling under the management of Sabri Lamocuhi.

The Reds seem to be suffering a ‘hangover’ from their disappointing end to last year’s campaign, in which they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the final day of the 2019/20 season.

Forest are currently sat 22nd in the Championship table, after defeats to both QPR and Cardiff City, which certainly won’t have been well received by the City Ground faithful.

Pressure seems to be growing on Lamouchi, with some sections of the Forest supporters questioning whether he is the manager they need to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League this term.

But is Lamouchi the right manager to take the Reds forward this season?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

It’s been a shaky start to the season but I think it would be madness for Forest to look to change their manager now.

They’ve backed him in the transfer window, so it’s time to back him on the pitch as well.

The short summer/pre-season was never going to make things easy for Championship sides, particularly for Forest after their nightmarish end to last season.

Changing manager isn’t the way to solve that situation for me. Lamouchi deserves more time and more backing.

It only takes one victory to change the feeling at the club and to kick-start their season. If the struggles continue in a month or so I think it’s reasonable to consider what might need to be done but for the time being, keep the faith.

George Dagless:

Time will tell.

Some will give him time but some fans are really starting to turn and I think we’re at a point with Forest now where only a big run of form will help his cause.

The board have already said that they are backing him but I never buy such comments too much because things can change so quickly.

It appears that some Reds fans have already had enough and once you lose the support it only ends one way.

I’d give him the next couple at least to get results on the board but the pressure is on a lot right now.

Alfie Burns:

Of course he is, this shouldn’t even be in question.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Forest, I’m not denying that, but if Forest pull the trigger, it’ll prove they learnt nothing.

Lamouchi had a really good season last year and, for my money, over-achieved with the squad.

Of course, a seventh-placed finish has elevated expectation, but Forest need to consider what’s going on around the world and how short the summer was for Lamouchi to recharge the batteries.

He will get it right eventually, I’m sure.

It would be such a foolish move to pull the trigger now.