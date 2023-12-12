Highlights David Prutton predicts a narrow away win for Leeds United in their match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's recent victory against West Brom under interim chief Mike Dodds has brought momentum to the team.

This game is crucial for both teams as Leeds aims to catch the top two, while Sunderland battles for a top six finish.

David Prutton has backed Leeds United to continue their excellent form by picking up all three points against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this evening.

Sunderland continue without a permanent head coach

It’s been a hectic period for Sunderland, as the hierarchy made the decision to sack Tony Mowbray last Monday, after a three-game winless run.

The team responded well under the guidance of Mike Dodds, who was named as interim chief, as they beat West Brom 2-1 at home on Saturday.

The former Birmingham figure made a few tweaks for the clash, notably using Jobe Bellingham in a false nine position, and it worked, as they beat their fellow play-off hopefuls to move into the top six.

Leeds push for a top two finish

The aim for Daniel Farke was clear after he took the Leeds job this summer - they had to win promotion.

Whilst they sit third at the moment, the Whites are the form team in the Championship over the past ten games, collecting 25 points, which includes three successive victories.

However, they still have a job to do to catch the top two, and they currently trail Ipswich by seven points.

Nevertheless, they will head to Wearside in high spirits, although Leeds will be without full-back Sam Byram, who is set to miss the busy Christmas period after suffering a hamstring injury, which could open the door for Djed Spence to start.

It’s a three-game week for all sides in the second tier, with Farke’s side hosting Coventry this weekend, so the German may want to rotate, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Ilia Gruev two options if he does want to make changes, but it does seem unlikely.

David Prutton shares prediction ahead of Sunderland vs Leeds

On paper, this looks like an exciting clash, as even though the table shows Leeds are a better side, Sunderland boast a talented squad, and they will be backed by a huge home crowd.

So, it’s a tough one to call, and Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes it will be decided by a single goal, as he went for a narrow away win for his former club in his prediction column.

“Sunderland put on a rousing display against West Brom, taking victory in their first game since the departure of Tony Mowbray. Can they continue that momentum into their clash with Leeds?

“United are flying at the minute. There is so much attacking talent there, and they are scoring goals for fun. This should be some game, I think Daniel Farke’s side will edge it. 1-2.”

How important is this Sunderland vs Leeds game?

We are approaching a critical period in the season, and things can really start to take shape over Christmas.

You also only have to look at the league table to recognise how big a game this is, as Leeds still have a big enough gap to make up on Ipswich Town in the battle for a top two finish, whilst Sunderland are battling to finish in the top six.

It would also be a huge confidence boost for either side to get a win here, as if the Whites get three points at Sunderland, it feels like a statement win, as their rivals will be thinking they could slip up, and the same applies should the hosts emerge victorious.