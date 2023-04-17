David Prutton has backed Millwall to pick up another crucial three points as they look to finish in the top six of the Championship this season.

What’s riding on Millwall vs Birmingham City?

It’s fair to say that this is a game that means more to the home team. After a worrying four game winless run, the Lions beat fellow play-off hopefuls Preston at The Den on Saturday, in what was a huge victory for Gary Rowett’s side.

Following the win, Millwall are fifth in the table, but they are only three points above seventh place, so they know there’s little margin for error.

Next up for the Londoners is Blues, and they head to the capital with little to play for, as they’re already safe. Nevertheless, they will provide a stern test, as they’ve lost just one of their previous five games, which was at Sunderland last time out.

And, writing in his regular prediction column, Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for a home win.

“What a big win for Millwall that was at the weekend. After four games without a goal, to go up against an in-form Preston in a huge play-off tussle and come out on top showed the resilience of Gary Rowett’s side.

“Birmingham are ticking along in mid-table now. They haven’t won in three but they know they are safe, which is a big achievement in itself for them. This should be a Millwall win. 2-0.”

With games against relegation strugglers Blackpool and Wigan to follow, a win against Rowett’s former club on Tuesday would leave Millwall in a very strong position as they dream of promotion through the play-offs.

Home advantage could be key

There’s often a feeling at this time of year that you want to play a side that has little to play for, and that’s what Millwall have got here. Blues probably don’t even need another point to stay up this season, and they can’t reach the play-offs. So, in theory, it’s the ideal fixture.

However, John Eustace’s side showed on Saturday, even in defeat, that they’re still competitive, and they are boosted by a few returning players, so Rowett will know that this is not going to be an easy game at all. Plus, Millwall suffered another defensive issue against North End, as Murray Wallace was forced off.

So, it should be a tight game, but most neutrals will agree with Prutton’s prediction of a home win, and if Millwall do get the points, it will be a significant step towards ensuring they finish in the top six.