Highlights Pearson's departure has frustrated the fanbase who felt a strong connection with him and believed the club was heading in the right direction.

Despite his statistics not being impressive, Pearson helped stabilize the club, build a promising squad, and reduce the wage bill while working with limited resources.

The next appointment is crucial, with John Eustace, Nathan Jones, and Gary Rowett as potential candidates who have shown success on limited budgets. A commitment to the academy is also essential for the new head coach.

Bristol City are searching for a new first team head coach after Sunday's announcement that Nigel Pearson has been relieved of his duties.

The 60-year-old's departure has been met with frustration by the majority of the fanbase, who felt a strong connection with Pearson and that things were moving in the right direction under the, at times, outspoken boss.

As the below table shows, his statistics during his two-and-a-half-year Ashton Gate tenure are not particularly impressive but it is important to remember the circumstances he has been working under.

Nigel Pearson at Bristol City Games Wins Draws Losses Win % 131 42 31 58 32%

The South West club were something of a mess when he was appointed, still wrestling with the fallout of Lee Johnson and Mark Ashton's attempts to turn the club into a promotion candidate, and Pearson has helped to stabilise them and build a promising squad while cutting the wage bill in half, losing Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott in back-to-back windows, working with limited reinvestment in the squad, and navigating regular injury crises that have exposed the lack of depth linked to a reluctance to spend.

His departure may come off the back of a run of two wins in seven but injuries have played a part in that poor form and the Robins remain just five points off the top six.

Pearson and the supporters have been robbed of the chance to see whether a two-and-a-half-year project, that has been difficult at times, could finally bear fruit in 2023/24. The Lansdowns are not popular in Bs3 at the moment as a result, which makes the next appointment vital.

New head coach shortlist

Sky Sports have reported that City are keen to move quickly to appoint his replacement - with Curtis Flemming stepping up to lead the team on an interim basis in the meantime.

John Eustace, Nathan Jones, and Gary Rowett are said to be at the top of the shortlist that has been drawn up, which highlights the sort of coach they are looking at.

All three have had success on limited budgets in previous jobs - Eustace at Birmingham City, Jones at Luton Town, and Rowett at Millwall - and have overachieved by building teams that are more than the sum of their parts.

Commitment to academy should be a non-negotiable

While Jones may prove unpopular amongst the Robins fanbase, the linked trio have clear positives and feel realistic.

However, it should be a non-negotiable that any new head coach is committed to continuing to put faith in the players coming through City's academy - as Pearson has been over the past few years.

The Ashton Gate faithful have become used to wave after wave of impressive academy players filtering into the first team and getting their chance when the time is right but that does not happen at every club and is not a given under every manager.

The academy is the lifeblood of the club and has been a particularly important source of joy for supporters in a period when on-field success and consistency has been hard to come by.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

The new appointment will be charged with providing the latter and judged on table position - as Jon Lansdown's comments after Pearson's departure show - but the price for that cannot be blocking the pathway from the academy to the first team.

That has to be a non-negotiable when City are searching for their new boss and you'd hope that with Brian Tinnion as technical director it will be.