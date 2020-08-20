‘This should be a no-brainer’ – Middlesbrough eye transfer move for 22-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are considering making a move for free-agent centre-back Christian Maghoma, as per Lancs Live.

The 22-year-old is a former Tottenham Hotspur player but never featured for the first-team before making a move to Poland to play for Arka Gydnia in 2018, he has since been released and is looking for a new club.

According to Lancs Live, the DR Congo international is keen on a return to England, subsequently triggering interest from Middlesbrough and QPR.

So, would Maghoma be a good addition for Neil Warnock’s Boro? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

This should be a no-brainer for Boro.

Maghoma looks to be a talented defender with great potential, and he has years left to develop as a player at the age of 22.

He deserves credit for leaving Tottenham Hotspur and moving to Poland in search of regular game time. He stepped out of his comfort zone in a bid to enhance his chances of playing at the highest level possible in the future, which deserves plaudits in my view.

Now available to sign on a free transfer, Maghoma is likely to have a host of sides after his signature, and Boro should definitely look to step-up their interest in the defender.

The Teesside club bid farewell to Ryan Shotton and Daniel Ayala upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of last season, and the opportunity to replace them with a young, up and coming, hungry centre-half should not be overlooked.

Maghoma looks to be a strong, powerful centre-half with real pedigree, and he’d add depth to a position that certainly needs strengthening. If he can handle the physical demands and rigours of the Championship, then it could be a top signing for Boro.

Ned Holmes

This looks a really interesting move to me.

There’s no doubt that Boro need to add some more quality to their squad. They’ve had a disappointing summer so far but landing Maghoma would be a boost.

The defender looks a bright prospect having come through the Spurs academy and has two seasons of senior football under his belt after joining Polish club Arka Gdynia.

There’s no doubt that this is a move that could require some patience but the 22-year-old looks like someone that could repay their faith.

With all the fees, free agent signings can be costly but Boro shouldn’t be splashing too much to get this done – despite the other interest from the Championship.

Alfie Burns

It’s a bit of a risk.

Boro were reportedly in the bidding for Charlie Goode at Northampton and, having missed out on him, need to find some alternatives.

Is Maghoma at the same level? It is difficult to say, but I’d expect not.

Warnock might get the 22-year-old to the level that’s competitive in the Championship, but if he’s got ambitions of getting Boro anywhere near the top-six he’s going to have to sign better.