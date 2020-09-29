‘This shocked me’ – Championship club plot move for Birmingham City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jason Tindall’s Bournemouth are keen on signing Birmingham City central midfielder Gary Gardner, as per Football Insider.

Gardner, 28, is seemingly not at the forefront of Aitor Karanka’s plans at Birmingham with him not being involved in any of the club’s opening three games.

It’s suggested that a deal just over £1m should secure a deal for the Cherries for the player.

So, would Gardner be a worthwhile signing for the Cherries? Do they need him? Can you see the Blues offloading?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

I think that this would definitely be a shrewd signing for Bournemouth.

Jason Tindall has a number of exciting, creative midfielders to choose from in his squad, including the likes of Arnaut Danjuma and David Brooks, but the addition of Gardner would inject real defensive steel and grit into the side.

Gardner is obviously a really experienced, accomplished midfielder at Championship level who has a lot of appearances under his belt in the second tier, and he’s likely to be a real character in the dressing room which will help Bournemouth adapt to life back in the Championship and have a successful season.

With another two years left on his deal, Birmingham don’t particularly have a reason to sell Gardner, so to get him for just over £1million would be a shrewd bit of business, and he’s also at an age where he still has plenty to offer in the Championship.

The arrivals of Adam Clayton and Mikel San Jose have pushed him down the pecking order at St. Andrew’s, too, so there is every chance of Bournemouth striking a deal here in my opinion.

Ned Holmes

This shocked me, it has to be said.

Yes, Gardner is a player with a significant amount of EFL experience but given the options available to Jason Tindall in midfield it seems an odd move.

You’d imagine the Cherries must be eyeing him as a contingency plan should one of the likes of Lerma or Billings leave before the window closes, which wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

In those circumstances, it would be an understandable move but still an odd one.

You’d imagine it would take more than £1 million to prize him away at this late stage.

Jacob Potter

I’d be surprised if they wanted to cash-in on him.

Gardner has been a valuable member of the squad in recent seasons, and I don’t think they’ll be looking at moving him on before the transfer window closes.

Birmingham need experienced players in their squad this season, and Gardner will be one of those for Aitor Karanka’s men.

Even though he’s not started a league game this season, I think Birmingham would be foolish to let him leave to a Championship rival this term.

He’s a solid option to have off the substitutes bench, and I think the Blues would be making a mistake if they were to sell him.