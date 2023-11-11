Highlights Despite a rocky start, there are reasons to be optimistic about Sheffield Wednesday's chances of survival under new coach Danny Rohl.

Rohl has settled on a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Michael Smith as the focal point, potentially spelling trouble for experienced striker Lee Gregory.

With Gregory's contract expiring in the summer of 2024, Rohl may use the January transfer window to find a new home for the 35-year-old, as he looks to build a more athletic attacking setup.

The Danny Rohl era at Sheffield Wednesday hasn't had the perfect start, but there is plenty of reasons to be upbeat about the Owls' chances of Championship survival under the German coach.

Following the mess that previous head coach Xisco Munoz left behind, it was probably not the most ideal idea on paper for Dejphon Chansiri to opt for a man in Rohl as his replacement who has never managed a senior team before.

Rohl had to suffer back-to-back losses in his first two matches against Plymouth Argyle and Watford, but a first success for him and Wednesday in the Championship came over a week ago when they dispatched South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United at Hillsborough.

There was a setback though this past weekend though when going down 1-0 to Bristol City, although the game may have been entirely different if Barry Bannan wasn't sent off in the first half - a red card which has now been rescinded, leaving the Scottish veteran able to play once more.

It also looks as though Rohl has settled on a formation going forward, with somewhat of a 3-4-2-1 being utilised in the last two matches, with Michael Smith being supported by Anthony Musaba and one other player - against Rotherham it was Josh Windass whilst Djeidi Gassama came in against the Robins.

And Smith being used as the focal point spells bad news for another experienced Wednesday striker in the form of Lee Gregory, whose time at Hillsborough could be coming to a natural conclusion.

Lee Gregory's Sheffield Wednesday career

Experienced forwards seem to do well in Leagues One and Two, and when Wednesday signed Gregory in the summer of 2021 to bring him back to his home city, he was exactly what the club and Darren Moore needed at the time.

Gregory scored 17 league goals for the Owls in his debut year with the club, but that number decreased to 11 in the 2022-23 promotion-winning season.

Seasons at Sheffield Wednesday Division Appearances Goals Assists Shots Per Game Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2021-22 League One 38 17 5 2.3 2.4 2022-23 League One 41 11 5 2 1.4 2023-24 Championship 12 1 0 1 0.9

Considering Gregory turned 35 years of age though in August, the striker was always going to have a limited amount of time left, and having been an unused substitute in Wednesday's last two matches, coupled with Rohl's new lone striker formation, the writing appears to be on the wall.

It cannot be expected for a player at his age to be making too much of an impact either at Championship level, so the lack of productivity - aside from a goal on the opening game of the season against Southampton - makes sense.

Being played out of position by Munoz on occasion wouldn't have helped either, but it's clear that Rohl has a better option in Smith, and he therefore may look to Gregory on in January.

Lee Gregory's Sheffield Wednesday contract situation

Gregory signed a two-year deal when arriving at Hillsborough back in 2021, so the contract was to expire in the summer of 2023 just gone.

Wednesday ended up triggering Gregory's one-year optional extension though over the summer in perhaps his final deal at the club.

If Rohl is going to move Wednesday on to have a more athletic attacking setup in the future, which his preferred playing style would suit best, then Gregory will not be a part of his plans and he could use the January transfer window at the start of 2024 to find a new home six months early for the experienced front-man.

Gregory could still be effective at League One level given the service, but his days in the Championship look somewhat numbered.