“This season’s a bit different” – Birmingham City fan pundit issues score prediction for Luton Town fixture

Birmingham are a side that could be in for a struggle of a season this campaign, with the Blues looking like relegation contenders.

The Blues and Lee Bowyer had a torrid 2021/22 and they spent the majority of the season looking over their shoulder in fear of the drop.

Eventually though, the club managed to string together enough results to see them stay in the Championship. With the club not blessed with a big budget though (at least until their takeover) and with players having left St Andrew’s, there is a worry amongst supporters of the club that it could be another hard season.

With Luton the side’s first opponents too, they couldn’t have asked for a more difficult opening weekend. The Hatters were one of the surprise teams of the second tier season and snuck into the play-offs in sixth place. Eventually they fell away in the competition but the club’s manager Nathan Jones really caught the eye with the way in which he got his team playing.

Even with the club playing well though last season and Birmingham going in the opposite direction with their results, Birmingham City’s Football League World fan pundit Tom Oxland has revealed that he thinks the Blues could nick a result this weekend. In fact, the pundit actually feels that Birmingham could come out on the winning side of the fixture.

Speaking about the upcoming Championship clash then, he said:”Luton away, first game of the season is going to be a really, really tough test but knowing Blues as I do, I think it’s actually the last four seasons in a row our first game of the season, we’ve won 1-0.

“I remember Brentford at home and away two seasons on the trot, Sheffield United away last season, we just always seem to do well against, you know, potential top six favourites. After Luton had such a good season last season, it just seems when we’re the underdog on the first game of the season, we seem to pull off a result.

“This season’s a little bit different, you know, I’d say we’re even more underdogs than we usually are because, you know, we’re one of the favourites for relegation. So based on that I know it’s going to be a tough game but I’d still fancy us for our 1-0 like we normally do but I’m going to be a bit more sensible and say a 1-1 draw.”

The Verdict

Birmingham have a few decent players still on their books and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them win this weekend considering the Championship as a league and how unpredictable the second tier is.

However, if the Blues manage to pull off a result this weekend, it would be a shock to probably every Championship fan. The Blues have new owners which is promising news but the squad still needs some sorting out and Lee Bowyer struggled to get the team firing in the last campaign before John Eustace came to the club.

Luton on the other hand were excellent and having done some very good recruitment again this summer, you would have to fancy them as promotion contenders again in the second tier this season. In that respect, Luton would have to be the heavy favourites for this Championship fixture.

However, with the league the way it is, Tom could certainly be right with his prediction and Birmingham could get off to a great start in the league in the opening weekend of the season.