Bristol City

‘This season is like a bad dream’ – Many Bristol City fans react to club update

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bristol City manager Dean Holden has confirmed that defender Alfie Mawson will miss the rest of the season with a knee problem.

Mawson, who is currently on a season-long loan deal from Fulham, suffered the injury during the Robins’ FA Cup fifth-round exit against Sheffield United in midweek – with the ex-Swansea City man also sent off during the second half of the tie at Bramall Lane.

The centre-back missed the majority of the first half of the campaign following a previous knee injury, which forced him to undergo surgery.

However, Mawson returned for the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth at the start of January and has made eight appearances in total since coming back from that.

But the defender has now returned to Fulham having sustained a medial ligament tear in his knee against the Blades, which forced missed the Robins’ humiliating defeat at Watford on Saturday.

Following the game at Vicarage Road, Holden told Bristol City Live that Mawson won’t play again this season, which virtually spells the end of his loan period at Ashton Gate.

Here’s how the Bristol City faithful reacted on Twitter to yet more bad news on the injury front:


