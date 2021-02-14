‘This season is like a bad dream’ – Many Bristol City fans react to club update

Bristol City manager Dean Holden has confirmed that defender Alfie Mawson will miss the rest of the season with a knee problem.

Mawson, who is currently on a season-long loan deal from Fulham, suffered the injury during the Robins’ FA Cup fifth-round exit against Sheffield United in midweek – with the ex-Swansea City man also sent off during the second half of the tie at Bramall Lane.

The centre-back missed the majority of the first half of the campaign following a previous knee injury, which forced him to undergo surgery.

However, Mawson returned for the FA Cup tie against Portsmouth at the start of January and has made eight appearances in total since coming back from that.

But the defender has now returned to Fulham having sustained a medial ligament tear in his knee against the Blades, which forced missed the Robins’ humiliating defeat at Watford on Saturday.

Following the game at Vicarage Road, Holden told Bristol City Live that Mawson won’t play again this season, which virtually spells the end of his loan period at Ashton Gate.

Here’s how the Bristol City faithful reacted on Twitter to yet more bad news on the injury front:

Gregor what was exact injury this time ?

Was he fully fit on return to playing and would be interested to learn if loan was a pay as he plays deal with Fulham surely the club wouldn't have risked paying for a season due to past injuries To Alfie Mawson — Jim Green (@JimGree53567371) February 14, 2021

I reckon he’s ruled himself out, don’t wanna be hear anymore — Ashley Pope (@ashleypope82) February 13, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 if only we could see some proof that this actually happened during the game and not in training??!! — Paul THORNE (@harrewis) February 13, 2021

Wish Dean was ruled out for the rest of the season — Jamel Fisher (@jamel_88) February 13, 2021

Terrible luck with injuries and terrible result today. Back to the drawing board for Ashton and Lansdown. I think they have made some bad mistakes. Can't lay all of this at Holden's door. — Steve Hughes (@PressSteveH) February 13, 2021

This season is like a bad dream — Alex (@althommo666) February 13, 2021

You're joking me? — Shane Richardson (@shaner1989) February 13, 2021

What a surprise — Evans heating company (@Evansheatingco) February 13, 2021

Unbelievable — Billy Garratt-John (@GarrattJohn) February 13, 2021