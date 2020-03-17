‘This season could signal a change of approach’ – Assessing Sheffield Wednesday’s season so far and what comes next: Six Pointer

Sheffield Wednesday have been enduring a frustrating period since the turn of the year, with Garry Monk’s side having seen their form completely fall away and drop down the Championship table.

The Owls had looked like they could potentially go onto enjoy a positive season under Monk, with Sheffield Wednesday having sat as high as third place in the league since December, but they have managed just two wins since the turn of the year in the league.

That run has seen the pressure continue to build on the potential long-term future of Monk, and Sheffield Wednesday’s last game before the EFL suspension was arguably their worst performance of the campaign, which saw them battered 5-0 by Brentford at Griffin Park.

The season so far will therefore be largely judged to have been a disappointing one for the Owls, and during the suspension the club will have to take stock on what they can do to improve matters ahead of the final nine matches of the Championship season.

With that in mind then, we take a look at how the season has gone so far and what they can hope for when the campaign resumes in this FLW Six Pointer…

Have Sheffield Wednesday made any progress under Monk?

“If this question had been asked in December there would have been the potential to say that Monk had managed to improve things at Hillsborough, with the Owls appearing to have had the foundations of a solid defence and having a player up front in Steven Fletcher who could score the goals to edge tight games.

“However, when you look at the situation now at the club, you have to consider whether the Owls have shown any signs of being able to put together any sort of promotion push under Monk in the next few seasons, with Sheffield Wednesday still having issues with players being frozen out and others simply not performing to their highest levels.”

QUIZ: Can you name Sheffield Wednesday’s last 15 managers?

1 of 15 First of all, who is the current Owls boss? Pep Clotet Carlos Carvalhal Garry Monk Lee Bullen

Will this season see the club look to change their approach moving forwards?

“This season could well prove to be the last campaign at Hillsborough for a number of players who have been at the club throughout the last few years, with the likes of Fernando Forestieri, Keiren Westwood, Morgan Fox and Sam Hutchinson, to name just a few, out of contract in the summer – and given the struggles they have had recently it could be a chance to refresh things.

“Sheffield Wednesday’s financial situation is not as strong as it has been in recent years, which means that they could face the task of having to recruit younger players with the potential to be developed further in the next few campaigns. So yes, this season could signal a change of approach.”

What has been the main issue for Sheffield Wednesday since the turn of the year?

“It is of course not easy to pinpoint the exact cause for Sheffield Wednesday’s dip in form since the start of the New Year, but there have been a few injuries to some key players, like Steven Fletcher, which have played their part in the Owls losing their ability to pick up consistent wins.

“However, the whole team has appeared to suffer dips in their performance all at the same time, with Sheffield Wednesday’s once solid looking defence gradually appearing to look more and more disjointed as the weeks have progressed, while their attacking output has also suffered a real decline which is clearly a recipe for the form we have seen from them.”

Have there been any positives for Sheffield Wednesday to build on?

“There have been a few positive signs throughout the campaign that the Owls can build on moving forwards, with the form of Fletcher in particular a really positive factor in their campaign, with the striker enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, and they will hope he can sustain that form.

“Then there are also the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Fox who have been consistent performers throughout most of the season, while they have also seemingly got some talent coming through the youth system, with Alex Hunt in particular looking like he could be a player that they could build a side with in the next few years.”

Can Sheffield Wednesday recover their form in the last nine games?

“It seems unlikely that things can get much worse for the Owls on the field from their performance in their last game at Brentford, but whether they can actually turn around their form and start picking up some consistent wins in the last nine games will depend on how much they can recover their confidence.

“You fear certainly for Monk’s potential long-term future if they don’t, and they will need to use the break to recover and get back on track, with the Owls’ supporters unlikely to be in a patient mood if the form they have been in since the turn of the year continues during the last nine matches.”

What would be the best potential finish for the season for the Owls?

“It is highly unlikely that Sheffield Wednesday would be able to finish in the play-offs this term, given they are eight points adrift of the top six with nine games to go, and that is without even considering they are in not sort of form to even attempt to close that gap when the season resumes.

“Therefore, Sheffield Wednesday will just be hoping that they can stabilise their form during the last nine games and maybe try and finish inside the top half of the division, which would represent a reasonable ending to what has been a frustrating campaign.”