It was an 11th 0-0 draw of the season for Burnley on Saturday away at Preston, but despite the rumblings of discontent that greeted the full-time whistle, things weren't as bad as many made them out to be.

It was a weekend in which the Clarets lost further ground in the automatic promotion race, and although that certainly indicates the weekend was a disaster for Scott Parker's side, the performances continue to be largely positive.

Deepdale has become a really tough place to play for visiting teams, with North End in the midst of a lengthy unbeaten home league run, so those Burnley fans who were expecting an easy afternoon were sorely mistaken.

Still, Burnley created four huge opportunities to win the game and could arguably have had a penalty too, so there were certainly plenty of positives there to take into Friday night's clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Parker's men are unbeaten in 20 Championship games at 22 in all competitions, so they're obviously doing something right, but turning draws into wins does still remain a bit of an issue.

Scott Parker's tactical tweak has made an impact

The system deployed by Parker has largely stayed the same on the face of it, with a 4-3-3 system used for most of the campaign, but some subtle changes in recent weeks have brought around a change in performance levels.

That's been particularly evident across the last three games since captain Josh Brownhill was forced out of the side through injury, with Hannibal coming in and performing admirably in his position.

He's certainly helped Burnley's performance levels improve over their last three league games, with more attacking output coming across those games than in arguably the month that preceded it.

Parker has been deploying Lyle Foster on the left wing too, which is a peculiar move when he's the only true number nine on the books at Turf Moor, but he continues to persist with Zian Flemming up front.

Foster has taken pelters from some Burnley fans, but his performances haven't actually been that bad, and his inclusion has certainly played part to their recent uptick in performances.

The stats would support that theory too, as since stumbling upon this system against Oxford, Burnley have created nine big chances, which equates to almost 17% of their seasonal total.

Lyle Foster has arguably been an underrated performer in this new system

After missing two enormous chances in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Preston, Foster has come in for scrutiny from most Burnley fans, not particularly for his performance levels, but for his finishing ability which has certainly come into question of late.

He missed two big chances against Oxford too, which fortunately weren't crucial, but considering he's a striker, he really should be gobbling chances like that up.

Lyle Foster 24/25 Championship stats (Fotmob) Goals 1 xG 3.28 Assists 3 Chances created 11 Successful dribbles 19 Touches in opposition box 66 Dispossessed 21

If you take those missed chances out of the equation though, Foster actually hasn't performed that badly on the wing, and possesses both physical and technical attributes which make him an ideal candidate out wide.

The South African possesses pace and power, while he's a fantastic ball carrier and will work relentlessly for the team going towards his own goal, but he lacks the one key aspect you need from a winger - goals and assists - which is why his position in the team is now under massive threat.

With Marcus Edwards waiting in the wings, the possibility to move Jaidon Anthony over to the left and bring Edwards into the team for Foster is a growing possibility.

It would perhaps be a harsh call given the uptick in performance levels across the Oxford, Hull and Preston games, but Parker now has to put the greater good of the team before anything.