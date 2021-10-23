‘This reeks of a cheap alternative’ – Charlton Athletic considering 39-y/o as Nigel Adkins’ successor: The verdict

Charlton Athletic are on the lookout for a new manager after the club made the decision to sack Nigel Adkins in the week.

In truth, that didn’t really come as a surprise, as the Addicks, who had been tipped to push for promotion, have endured a dismal campaign so far and currently sit in the relegation zone.

Johnnie Jackson is in charge on a caretaker basis and the former player has a chance of landing the role permanently, but Football Insider have claimed that Sutton United boss Matt Gray is also in the running.

The 39-year-old has done a tremendous job with the League Two side, guiding them to the Football League for the first time in their history.

However, is he capable of making the jump to Charlton? Would this be a good appointment? Our writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

This reeks of a cheap alternative from the Charlton club hierarchy. Nigel Adkins was a very uninspiring appointment when it was announced in March so to back that up with Matt Gray would be extremely concerning from an ambition point of view.

Gray has done very well with Sutton in a small sample size, but I would argue has still not proved himself as a Football League manager, it has not been sustained yet. Who knows what Gray will go on to achieve in his managerial career but there are much better alternatives with more proven track records than Gray.

If the Addicks cannot afford to persuade Michael Flynn to take the job, who cannot have been on much at Newport County in comparison, then serious questions need to be asked of Thomas Sandgaard’s motivation for owning Charlton Athletic.

Alfie Burns

Gray has done a super job with Sutton over the course of his time there. He’s got them into the EFL and competitive in League Two.

For me, though, it’s not the route I’d be going down at Charlton. By all means look to League Two, but maybe for someone with a touch more pedigree.

It’s a big job at the Valley and they won’t be short of interested candidates. Managers who have been in the Championship will even be keen.

Ultimately, though, I’d like to see Jackson get a bit of time to see what he can do. That type of in-house performance will steady the ship at Charlton and it might just get them going again in the long-term.

If that doesn’t work out, other candidates will need to be considered, obviously.

Gray might be one of those, although I’d imagine there will be more suitable, higher profile names.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a risky move for Charlton.

That’s not to say that Gray isn’t a talented manager, because you only have to look at the job he has done at Sutton United to see that he clearly has something about him.

However, the challenge of managing the Addicks, who are in the relegation zone, is a completely different story. Even though the squad has quality, Charlton need someone who will get them up the table quickly, so it’s not really the time to gamble with someone who isn’t proven in the Football League.

Of course, they went for the supposedly ‘safe’ option in Adkins, so that shows nothing is guaranteed. But, I think there are young, hungry coaches out there with more of a pedigree than Gray, who is still a few years away from being in consideration for such a big job.