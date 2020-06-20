‘This raises genuine question marks now’ – What does Leeds United announcement mean for Jean-Kevin Augustin? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Marcelo Bielsa has been boosted ahead of Leeds United’s clash with Cardiff City on Sunday, with Jack Harrison, Ben White, Helder Costa and Illan Meslier all extending their loan deals at Elland Road.

Leeds have five loanees currently on the books, four of whom have extended their contracts. The only loan player who hasn’t agreed an extension is Jean-Kevin Augustin, who is also struggling for fitness.

What does this mean for Augustin’s Leeds career, though? Is it a final nail in the coffin?

Sam Rourke

I think this raises genuine question marks now.

The injury that Augustin has sustained has seemingly thrown a spanner in the works, and this update today suggests that a deal is being carefully looked at and thought about.

You get the vibe that the severity of the injury to the on-loan RB Leipzig man could dictate whether the loan is extended.

I really do think that the Whites may be somewhat reluctant to make any deal permanent now, considering the lack of action the striker has had in a Leeds shirt, and the size of the financial outlay that the Yorkshire club would have to fork out.

It’s not long at all until his loan contract expires, and to not have it sorted out with under two weeks left, definitely raises questions.

Jacob Potter

It’s surely the end of the road for his stay with Leeds.

Augustin hasn’t hit the heights with Marcelo Bielsa’s side since arriving at Elland Road in the January transfer window.

His time with the club has been ruined with injury problems, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the club opted not to extend his stay with them.

I think the fact that they’ve opted to extend other loan deals ahead of the season resumption and not Augustin’s speaks volumes about his future with Leeds.

It’s a bold call to make by Marcelo Bielsa’s men, but I think it’s the right move for both parties involved, as he’s simply not shown his quality with them.

Leeds can’t afford to take a chance on injury-prone players if they’re playing in the Premier League, as they need players that are going to be able to adjust to the step up to the top-flight, and I don’t think Augustin fits that description.

Ned Holmes

It certainly looks that way.

Clubs have until the 23rd of June to make a decision over the extension of contracts, so Leeds may just be waiting on some news concerning his injury but it looks as though his time at Elland Road could be done.

It’s a shame because he looks a bright prospect but things just haven’t gone his way since joining the Whites.

Augustin’s exit would be far from ideal for Bielsa as it leaves Patrick Bamford as his only out-and-out striker, though you feel the 26-year-old would likely have started every game anyway.

Tyler Roberts could have an important role to play giving Bamford some vital rest in games, though it appears he could be replacing Pablo Hernandez in midfield tomorrow.

What this also may mean is that the Whites will be on the hunt for a forward again in the upcoming window.