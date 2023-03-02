This Preston North End player is proving Ryan Lowe incredibly wrong following recent performances: Opinion

Preston North End‘s defensive record at the start of the season may have been somewhat hard to believe, but their performances and subsequent form following those seven clean sheets in a row have been perhaps more like you’d expect.

The Lilywhites had neutrals and even their own fans in disbelief during the months of July and August when their first seven matches of the Championship season saw them not concede a single goal, with two 1-0 victories and five 0-0 draws recorded by Ryan Lowe’s side.

It was a far cry from the attacking football that Lowe wanted, but they were keeping the ball out of the back of the net despite a back-line which consisted of two players who were by no mean regulars the season prior.

Jordan Storey went out on loan to League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, whilst Liam Lindsay was in and out of the side under Lowe in the final few months of the campaign – yet both were a key part of that clean sheet run alongside Andrew Hughes (for four and a bit matches) and then Greg Cunningham.

Obviously North End’s form and defensive strength has been inconsistent since then, and there has been a centre-back biding his time and waiting for his opportunities on the sidelines in the form of Bambo Diaby.

Diaby was somewhat of a punt by North End in January 2022 – he hadn’t kicked a ball in anger competitively since January 2020 having been banned for a positive drugs test for two years, but after training with the Lilywhites for a short period he was offered a contract.

He played seven times before the end of last season for PNE, but despite showing promising signs – if not still a bit raw with some of his skill-set – it took until October for his first appearances of the current campaign.

There were criticisms of him when he came on against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road that month and didn’t cover himself in the best glory as North End went on to lose 4-2, but some of his showings in recent weeks have been particularly promising.

He was involved in a 1-0 win over Stoke City at the start of January and then followed that up with his first goal for the Lilywhites in the 3-1 FA Cup victory over Huddersfield, in which he thumped the ball into the top corner.

Unfortunately against Norwich City he was somewhat hung out to dry in the unfamiliar role of right-back and after a poor showing there, we did not see Diaby in the next three matchday squads.

However, after coming on against Hull City at half-time nearly two weeks ago and keeping a clean sheet, he was back in the starting line-up to face Wigan Athletic on Saturday – a match in which North End won 2-1 and Diaby in particular made some crucial challenges and kept the likes of Callum Lang quiet.

His toughest test though would come on Tuesday night when Coventry City visited Deepdale, and with that came their fearsome talisman Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede barely had a sniff though and with Diaby in the middle of the back three, he played a major part in keeping Gyokeres quiet with two interceptions and two clearances, as well as playing a number of passes forward and through into the midfield to start attacks.

Unlike the rest of North End’s defence, Diaby has one attribute over the rest of them – electric pace and combined strength that could keep the most dangerous of Championship strikers quiet.

Yes, he can play some passes that are quite risky and you’re never quite fully sure of him when he goes in for challenges sometimes, but the last few matches have showed that the Senegalese defender has to be starting on a regular basis for the rest of the season and Ryan Lowe has to finally give him a consistent run of minutes.