Leeds United are closing in on Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu and continue to be linked to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Leeds opened talks for the 22-year-old recently, who was being valued at around £12 million, per their report.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has since outlined that a £7 million fee plus add-ons has been agreed with Leeds' bitter rivals.

Ampadu can operate at centre-back or in defensive-midfielder, but Leeds' dearth of midfield options mean that a starting role there is more likely. He's not the only midfield option being linked to Leeds this week, either.

According to journalist Dean Jones of GIVEMESPORT, the Whites, along with fellow Championship rivals Southampton, are keen on Kamara of Rangers, who is valued at around £5 million. He said: "Glen Kamara has been a topic of talk for some time, but it does look like he will finally leave."

Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post is reporting that the 27-year-old could yet be signed on top of Ampadu to bolster their midfield further. He wrote: "Leeds have high hopes of retaining central midfielder Tyler Adams this summer but need to bolster the middle of the pitch regardless. Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is another potential target they have been assessing in recent weeks."

Would Glen Kamara be a good signing for Leeds?

Kamara would be an excellent addition to Leeds’ midfield, especially if he is paired alongside Ampadu as part of a brand new double-pivot.

Kamara has a tall, athletic build, and is fairly strong and combative, but more than anything, is someone who knows how to look after the ball in midfield.

His ball retention under pressure and carrying ability into midfield areas make him a superb option next to Ampadu at the base of midfield, who will do more of the ball-winning and is also a capable passer.

Leeds need to be able to dominate teams next season under Daniel Farke, and the potential of the pair working in tandem is an exciting one for Leeds fans for that purpose.

The athleticism and mobility of the duo would also be good, and Kamara's all-round profile with Ampadu's more defensive one should complement well, and with Leeds in need of at least two high-profile midfielders this summer, it would be a no-brainer to not sign Kamara and Ampadu as their first two.

In total, it would cost under £15 million to sign both, giving them one of the best midfield pairings in the division, and be a good signal of intent to the rest of the Championship.

Adam Forshaw and Marc Roca’s departures make signing quality in this area imperative, and Adams' future remains up in the air.

Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate help to make up the numbers, with the former expected to kick on in a big way for the Whites during 2023/24.

Kamara would also be the perfect mentor for Gyabi, with his experience at the highest level, including 52 caps for Finland and plenty of appearances in European competition with Rangers, too.

Gyabi has fantastic potential and Kamara's profile aligns well if the 19-year-old is seen as his natural cover. Given the age of the two players, there is also the potential for a clear pathway for Gyabi to usurp Kamara from the starting berth over the next few years, too.

It's a move which makes enormous sense for a variety of reasons, and Kamara ought to be the next midfielder in the door after Ampadu.