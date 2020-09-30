‘This one ticks all the boxes for me’ – Millwall eye transfer for Premier League player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are in the running to sign Liverpool striker Liam Millar on a season-long loan, as per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old is being allowed out on loan by Jurgen Klopp as the Merseyside club look to enhance his development in the EFL.

It’s not just Gary Rowett’s side that are keen, the likes of QPR, Stoke, Blackburn and Rotherham are all keeping tabs.

So, what do you make of this potential deal from a Millwall perspective? Is he needed?

The team here at FLW offer their views….

George Dagless

It’s worth a look for sure.

Millar is a talented young forward and now needs to be playing senior football to really hone his craft and see where he is in terms of his progression.

Championship football can be a big step for a lot fo young players and we saw Rhian Brewster use it well last season for Swansea City.

Millwall obviously signed Troy Parrott with a view to giving him the chance to shine but injuries are hampering him and I think getting Millar in too makes sense from the Lions’ perspective.

There are some good young players at The New Den at the moment and Millar, I think, would fit in well in south London.

Ned Holmes

I love this move from Millwall.

An out-and-out number nine remains the missing piece of the puzzle for them and the ongoing injuries to Parrott means we don’t know if he’s the right man for the job.

Signing Millar would give Rowett another option and means the Lions get another young and hungry player.

It’s a low risk deal that could be high reward if he can find his feet at the Den.

This one ticks all the boxes for me, they should push to get it done.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’s needed.

Miller is a player that has caught the eye with some impressive showings with Liverpool’s Under-23s side in recent months, and it’s good to see the club looking at loaning him out this season, as he won’t be near their first-team plans this term.

But he’s a player in demand, with a number of Championship clubs reportedly rivalling Millwall to the signing of the forward.

Millwall already have some strong options in attack with Matt Smith, Troy Parrott, Tom Bradshaw and Jón Daði Böðvarsson all being available to Gary Rowett.

I don’t think Miller would be an upgrade on any of those, and it would be a wasted move that wouldn’t suit both parties this season.