Middlesbrough are keeping an eye on Swansea City striker Joel Piroe ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

As per a Football League World exclusive, Boro are joined by Burnley and Norwich City as Championship clubs interested in Piroe, whilst Rangers are also in pursuit.

Crystal Palace and Everton both held an interest in the Dutchman during the January transfer window, however, he remained at the Swansea.com Stadium and is now appearing on radars once again.

Piroe has netted 13 league goals in 34 appearances thus far this Championship season, adding a further goal in the FA Cup.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the Swansea striker and whether or not he would represent good business at Middlesbrough...

Billy Mulley

With Middlesbrough vying for promotion to the Premier League, Piroe is seemingly a player they believe has what it takes to make the jump with them to the top flight.

Piroe is an intelligent forward who makes clever runs in behind whilst he can also link the play and bring other attackers into the game, all whilst displaying a knack for scoring goals since his arrival at the start of last season.

Looking at Boro's current frontline options, the Dutchman would bring something completely different to the Riverside and would benefit from playing in close proximity to the likes of Ryan Giles and Chuba Akpom.

Piroe would represent excellent business at Boro, regardless of what division they find themselves in at the start of the next campaign, but the problem is that he would be a good addition at a lot of other clubs too.

Ned Holmes

This one has legs.

We know that Michael Carrick likes to be tactically flexible and someone like Joel Piroe would offer him that luxury.

With Cameron Archer set to return to Aston Villa in the summer, Middlesbrough will need a new striker and Joel Piroe has an outstanding record at Championship level.

38 goals since the start of last season is a fantastic return from the Dutchman, who is technical enough to create as well as score.

He'd be a good fit for Boro's system but I'm not sure he's Premier League level so perhaps this is one for the summer if they don't get promoted.

Adam Jones

With Cameron Archer set to return to Aston Villa at the end of the campaign, a move for Piroe would seem logical.

Recording 13 goals in 34 league appearances at 23, you feel he would be a major asset in the Championship next season, though it remains to be seen how effective he would be in the Premier League.

Although they do have others who can contribute if he doesn't step up, including Chuba Akpom and Marcus Forss, it does feel as though they would benefit from having a bit more top-flight experience in this area.

Looking at the positives, his arrival may help to compensate for the loss of Rodrigo Muniz and the potential loan exits of Josh Coburn and Matthew Hoppe again in the summer.

The forward area is definitely one that needs to be addressed - and he could be an excellent option from the bench in the top flight if Boro make it there. In the Championship, he could be a regular starter.