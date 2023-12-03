Highlights Derby County have suffered a turbulent time at the club, including relegation from the Championship and entering administration.

Derby County are on the hunt for promotion from League One.

The Rams are looking to end their stay in the third tier after relegation from the Championship after a turbulent time at the club which saw the club enter administration.

Derby have suffered in recent times while East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest have flourished and are back in the Premier League.

Indeed their famous 5-0 victory over Forest must feel a long time ago now.

Derby County 5-0 Nottingham Forest

Traveling back to 2014, both Derby and Forest were challenging for promotion to the top flight.

The East Midlands rivals were both in the play-off race as they searched for top-flight glory under Steve McClaren (Derby) and Billy Davies (Forest).

But when these two met at Pride Park in March, the Rams ran rampant over the Reds to equal the record for the biggest win over their rivals.

Coming into the game, Derby hadn't scored in six hours of football, but that drought ended when Jamie Ward's low cross found Craig Bryson, who won his challenge with Guy Moussi to give the hosts the lead.

Bryson bagged his second just after the half-hour mark. After neat work from Patrick Bamford and Chris Martin, the midfielder was slipped in, and he calmly finished low and passed Karl Darlow.

It was soon game, set, and match as Derby added a third before the break. Bamford, again involved, as he slipped in Jeff Hendrick who all but killed the game.

Johnny Russell added more damage as he sent a swerving left-footed shot into the top corner to beat Darlow and add a fourth.

Bryson wrapped up his hat-trick from the spot after Bamford was tripped by Darlow, sending the Forest keeper the wrong way and wrapping up a big win for the Rams on derby day.

His treble was the first for any Derby player in this fixture since Steve Bloomer in 1898 by the same scoreline.

It was a massive statement at the time and one that McClaren described as "the best win".

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, McClaren said "We knew if we kept doing the right things the end product would come and there's no better day to do it than today in front of 33,000 fans.

"I think this win is for the Derby fans.

"We got Nottingham Forest at a good time with all the injuries but I think this is the best win and probably the most satisfying purely because we kind of controlled the whole game."

Nottingham Forest on top now

But that all seems like a distant memory compared to now as the tables have turned.

Forest are currently in the Premier League and, after surviving their first season, are looking to cement their place as a top flight team.

Rivals Derby, on the other hand, as mentioned, currently languish in League One, two leagues apart.

This is the first time the two have been two divisions apart since 2007, when Derby were in the Premier League and the Reds were in League One.

It remains to be seen when next the two East Midlands rivals will meet and though the Rams have the 2014 hammering to think back to, it feels a long way away now.