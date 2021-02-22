‘This new kid isn’t hanging about’ – Many Sunderland fans excited by latest club announcement

Sunderland have announced a restructuring of their academy, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the North East club.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover of the club was confirmed last week and it seems the Frenchman has wasted no time in making changes.

The Black Cats’ sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has announced that the club’s academy has been restructured on the back of the review of the club’s football operations that he conducted after joining in December.

Lewis Dickman has been named as Sunderland’s new academy manager, while Leann Cowperthwaite is the new head of academy operations and Stuart English has taken up the role of their new head of coaching.

Both Dickman and Cowperthwaite have been involved with the club’s academy system previously, while English arrives at the club on the back of experience as Birmingham City’s assistant manager and Brentford’s head of coaching.

In a statement on the club website, Speakman said: “A modern-day academy requires strong, collaborative and diverse leadership and we now have that in place. I look forward to supporting our new academy leadership group, as we strive to deliver a best-in-class youth system with a clear talent pathway through to the senior squad.”

Supporters have been critical of the club for their management of young players at times in recent years but it seems this academy update has drawn an excited response out of the Stadium of Light faithful.

Read their reaction here:

Love this bloke already https://t.co/IOFf5wX8WV — Liam young (@liam_youngg) February 22, 2021

KLD is already making positive moves to improve us overall as a club and he is only been in the door 5 minutes

Onwards and upwards now. Let's win the pizza trophy and get out of this league this season. Love the positivity surrounding the club right now 🔴⚪ https://t.co/81PWaEjixO — Ewan (@ewanb1992) February 22, 2021

Another encouraging development! What we can say for certain is that the new regime is not wasting any time. They’re identifying issues & tackling them. It’s setting a very positive tone. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/vNaKixluQh — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) February 22, 2021

Finally a owner who actually cares about the future of the club https://t.co/r5bvr3tA4m — YaBoyErupt (@YaBoyErupt) February 22, 2021

There's too much positivity going on recently. I don't think I know how to process it🤣 https://t.co/rmOA3yrhag — Joel Gradwell (@joel_gradwell) February 22, 2021

More good news. Not messing about are they! Great to see. https://t.co/SIPD5GWjmD — Georgia (@BealeMassingham) February 22, 2021