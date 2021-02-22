Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘This new kid isn’t hanging about’ – Many Sunderland fans excited by latest club announcement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sunderland have announced a restructuring of their academy, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the North East club. 

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ takeover of the club was confirmed last week and it seems the Frenchman has wasted no time in making changes.

The Black Cats’ sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has announced that the club’s academy has been restructured on the back of the review of the club’s football operations that he conducted after joining in December.

Lewis Dickman has been named as Sunderland’s new academy manager, while Leann Cowperthwaite is the new head of academy operations and Stuart English has taken up the role of their new head of coaching.

Both Dickman and Cowperthwaite have been involved with the club’s academy system previously, while English arrives at the club on the back of experience as Birmingham City’s assistant manager and Brentford’s head of coaching.

In a statement on the club website, Speakman said: “A modern-day academy requires strong, collaborative and diverse leadership and we now have that in place. I look forward to supporting our new academy leadership group, as we strive to deliver a best-in-class youth system with a clear talent pathway through to the senior squad.”

Did these 15 former Sunderland players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15

Kenwyne Jones

Supporters have been critical of the club for their management of young players at times in recent years but it seems this academy update has drawn an excited response out of the Stadium of Light faithful.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘This new kid isn’t hanging about’ – Many Sunderland fans excited by latest club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: