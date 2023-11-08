Highlights West Bromwich Albion boss, Carlos Corberan, is confident that takeover talks will not affect his players' focus on promotion.

Corberan urges his players to remain focused and to be a part of the club's history.

The talks for a possible takeover at West Brom are progressing, with one group looking to finalize the deal by February.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is adamant the takeover talks will not distract his players in their push for promotion this season.

Speculation around the club's ownership has increased whilst the board and managing director Mark Miles lead the pursuit of a takeover.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Corberan has West Brom in a strong place in the Championship. The Baggies sit in the play-off positions having collected ten points from their last four games.

Top 6 in the Championship 1 Leicester City 15 20 39 2 Ipswich Town 15 14 36 3 Leeds United 15 10 28 4 Southampton 15 0 27 5 West Brom 15 10 26 6 Preston North End 15 -2 25

The former Huddersfield Town boss wants his side to remain focused on what they can control and has encouraged his players to focus on playing a part in the club's history.

What did Corberan say?

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Corberan said: "I don't like to think to change the circumstances that I am working, I know I have these circumstances and what we need to do is get the best from these circumstances.

"We are here for a reason and I always say to the players this is our moment to be part of the history of West Bromwich Albion, depending on which type of history we're going to write in the club.

"I think when life challenges us with difficulty and football challenges us with difficulty, the only way that you have to beat the difficulty is to face it give your best, and be the most creative you can be to find solutions that you need to and have the responsibility to find.

"Because that is the only thing you can do - to take responsibility is to change the situation. You need to understand that in football and life we all like to live the best moment but sometimes in the challenging one is where you really grow and you need to be the coach you need to be.

"It is important not to be looking what this club has been before. Now you have the responsibility to do things better and to be in this moment. This moment is a challenge, and we need to just give our best."

Latest on West Brom takeover

According to the Express and Star, several parties have expressed interest in buying the club, but one group has had progressive talks about buying the club.

Members of this group have been to the Hawthorns when Albion beat QPR 2-0, in October.

Current owner Guochuan Lai is thought to be looking for £35 million to sell the club.

The party having these talks is said to want to have the deal wrapped up by February.

Time for a takeover at West Brom?

It's been an uncertain season for Albion fans but one that is now filled with optimism with the apparent takeover talks.

A takeover is needed at the club. Lai needs to sell up immediately for the good of the club.

No progress has been made under his ownership and with him taking loans out to help the club get through, it is clear he is no longer interested in pumping his money into the club.

For West Brom to move forward and become a stable club again.

Whenever the right buyer is found for the club, the process needs to start immediately and get the sale through as quickly as possible.

It's been a worrying time at West Brom, but that looks certain to be ending.