“This minute” – EFL pundit makes claim on Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres amid Everton, Fulham and Leeds United links

Pundit Sam Parkin believes Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres would be a starter for at least six Premier League teams as he continues to shine, speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

Scoring 17 goals and recording five assists in the Championship this term, he has established himself as one of the division’s best strikers and certainly hasn’t been short of interest in recent months because of that.

League rivals Burnley showed an interest during the latter stages of last year – but it’s Premier League sides that have seemingly taken the most interest in him recently – with Everton, Fulham and Leeds United all thought to be weighing up a move for him ahead of the summer transfer window as well as AFC Bournemouth.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2024 and the talisman yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms, Football Insider believes the Sky Blues’ star could be available for around £12m or less.

That price tag may be too tempting to resist for some top-flight teams – but would he be ready to play a regular part at the top level if the opportunity came along for him during the next window?

Parkin has no doubt he could succeed in the top tier and be a key player, with or without his current side who still have a chance of securing a place in the play-offs this term.

He said: “I could probably name about six teams in the Premier League where he would get in straight away now, this minute.

“He’s better than the strikers that a lot of clubs at the bottom of the table, in the middle of the table [have], so yes is my answer [that he could play in the top tier].”

The Verdict:

He certainly has the ingredients to be an asset in the top tier and this is why he should be there next season, with or without his current side.

In an ideal world for him, he would guide the Sky Blues to promotion at the end of this term, experience glory at Wembley, establish himself as a club icon and then ply his trade for his current team next season.

Having settled in nicely at the Coventry Building Society Arena and thriving there since sealing a permanent switch to the Midlands, he will be reluctant to move away from the club, even if he has the opportunity to take a step up.

If he does enter negotiations with another club in the summer, he needs to put playing time at the top of his priority list because he will only go on to fulfil his potential if he’s playing every week.

This is why he shouldn’t be looking to move to a club at the top end of the Premier League just yet, with a move to a side lower down the division likely to benefit him in terms of his pitch minutes.

There’s a real chance both the Toffees and the Whites could go down at the end of the season, so a move to either may not be the best outcome for him. If he is to move, he needs to take a step up a division.