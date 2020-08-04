‘This might just alert a few more clubs’ – QPR name price amid Crystal Palace transfer interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are set to hold out for a price of around £16m for midfielder Ebere Eze, according to the Guardian.

Eze is a player in demand now the summer transfer window is open, with the midfielder attracting interest from the Premier League after scoring 14 goals and adding eight assists in the Championship this season.

It has been claimed by the Guardian that QPR have rejected a bid in the region of £12m from Crystal Palace, with the R’s set to hold out for £16m for the 22-year-old.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether that price is fair for the midfielder, who only has one year left on his contract in West London…

Sam Rourke

It’s the right price, and there should be a host of clubs clamouring to snap him up.

Eze is one of the Championship’s brightest talents and he has been the heartbeat of Mark Warburton’s QPR this season.

The 22-year-old has been the focal point when it comes to creating chances and scoring goals, with the player scoring 14 league goals and recording 8 assists.

On the face of it, £16m is a fair whack for a player who has not played in the top-flight, but the potential and room to grow and develop is there to see in plain sight so I firmly expect a PL club to secure a move.

If Eze’s career continues in the same trajectory, you could see his price doubling in the next few years, so he’s a player that could offer you a high sell-on value.

Alfie Burns

I actually think it’s a decent deal for any buying club.

In my eyes, £15m is about the going rate for a top Championship player, but in the last couple of seasons we have seen players go for slightly more; James Maddison for example.

So, I’m surprised to hear QPR would settle for £16m on the back of Eze’s best season in the Championship.

I thought that they’d be looking for at least £20m to even consider letting their playmaker go.

This might just alert a few more clubs.

Jacob Potter

I think this is the right decision.

Eze has been fantastic for QPR this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that he’s continuing to be linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

But he’s still at a young age where QPR can get a sizeable fee for him, and it’s good to see them holding out for a larger fee.

He’s a real talent, and they shouldn’t be cashing in on him at the earliest of opportunities, so I’m pleased to see they’re sticking to their guns with this one.

Eze will be worth a considerable amount more in the future if he can replicate his performances from this season into next season potentially in the Premier League.