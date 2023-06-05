This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chelsea are set to demand up to £20 million in order to agree to the sale of Ian Maatsen this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are holding out on a big fee before agreeing a deal with suitors amid interest from Burnley.

How much is Ian Maatsen worth?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Clarets should make a move at this reported price tag…

Brett Worthington

This may be out of Burnley’s reach.

Maatsen will probably be a player that Chelsea look to cash in on this summer, as they are keen to cut their squad down and meet financial fair play rules.

The defender flourished at Turf Moor this season, and while Vincent Kompany and the Burnley fans will be keen on seeing him return, for that price, there may be better options.

The Clarets have been linked with a move for Sergio Gomez from Manchester City, and he may be a cheaper option for them.

Both player and club will probably want to reunite this summer, but considering a player like Gomez is cheaper, Burnley may look to save some funds and go down that route.

Justin Peach

Maatsen has had two incredibly productive loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Coventry and Burnley, with both spells coming in the Championship.

With that in mind, £20m seems incredibly steep for a player that doesn't have any top-flight experience. There is a huge amount of potential there, though, with his progression through the Netherlands youth set-up to the under 21s a testament to that.

From a Burnley perspective, they can most definitely find more value elsewhere, rather than spend £20m on Maatsen. This may sound harsh, and the 21-year-old has the knowledge and experience of playing under Kompany which would be a benefit, but the transfer budget will need to stretch further than £20m on one player.

If Chelsea drop their demands, then Burnley should move for him without doubt. But £20m for a wing-back with no Premier League experience seems a high risk for a club that has been sensible in their transfer approach under new owners.

Declan Harte

Maatsen was a crucial figure in Burnley’s promotion charge, featuring 39 times in the league title triumph.

The full back contributed four goals and six assists from the left flank, proving an excellent addition to the team.

While £20 million may seem like a big sum, this could prove completely worth it if he can translate his performances in the Championship to the Premier League.

Maatsen has a lot of potential and could prove to be worth two or three times that figure if he realises it.

Kompany knows the player well, he fits the team’s system, and he would provide continuity in the backline from season to season, which could prove important in transitioning to top flight football.