“This manager…” – West Brom player delivers strong Championship promotion claim

Brandon Thomas-Asante believes that West Bromwich Albion still have what it takes to compete for promotion this season.

Carlos Corberan has taken charge of the Baggies in recent weeks and has overseen an upturn in form.

Three wins on the trot going into the World Cup break finally moved the team outside of the relegation zone.

But Thomas-Asante has claimed that the team still has its sights set firmly on competing at the top of the league table.

The 23-year-old forward revealed his confidence in the team to make up the lost ground on their rivals in the second half of the season.

“We will get a little break but most of the time without fixtures will I’m sure be friendlies, double sessions, and a lot of hard work,” said Thomas-Asante, via Express & Star.

“This manager, we will definitely prepare for what we want to achieve and we know that we still want to look to be at the top of the table.

“That will take a lot of preparation and that’s an opportunity to do so.

“Yes and there’s a lot of time left as well.

“Although the position doesn’t look great, when you look at the points it is not so far [from the top] and there is a lot of time.”

West Brom suffered a poor start to the campaign, which led to the dismissal of Steve Bruce as manager.

Corberan has arrived as his replacement but has only taken charge of four games so far due to the World Cup break.

The Baggies return to action on 12 December when they visit the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Thomas-Asante has made 12 Championship appearances this season for Albion, starting six of those fixtures and contributing three goals.

The Verdict

The gap to the play-off places is currently eight points, which is not as many as the gap in positions may suggest.

But overcoming so many teams will also prove difficult as West Brom must now out-perform basically the entire division for the rest of the season to have a shot at a top six position.

While this is possible, it is a big task at hand for Corberan to overcome.

Early signs have been promising, but perhaps the first games back from the break will be telling in terms of whether this is a realistic target for 2023 or not.