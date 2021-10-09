Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘This man is unreal’, ‘Machine’ – These Ipswich fans heap praise on one player following Shrewsbury victory

Published

5 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town needed a reaction after losing to Accrington Stanley last weekend, and they just about gave it to manager Paul Cook against Shrewsbury Town.

The Tractor Boys have been wildly inconsistent this season so far, notching just two victories in their first 10 matches, however one of them was a 6-0 drubbing of Doncaster Rovers.

And they were given a somewhat easier task on paper this week during the international break as they welcomed a struggling Shrewsbury Town to Portman Road, who were in the bottom four before today’s action.

It was Conor Chaplin – who was the only man to come in from last week’s loss in an enforced change as Bersant Celina is on international duty – who opened the scoring in the first half but the two sides went in level thanks to Shaun Whalley’s strike for Salop.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man though and it was Macauley Bonne who headed home the winner in the second half for Ipswich with a spring-heeled leap at the near post to guide it beyond Marko Marosi between the sticks.

It was Bonne’s ninth goal in 10 League One outings this season and Ipswich fans were quick to praise the Zimbabwe international following his latest scoring exploits.


