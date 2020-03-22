‘This man is class’ – Loads of Hull City fans react to Andy Robertson’s reminiscent message

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has issued a response to Hull City’s throwback message regarding the 2016 Championship play-off final which saw them beat Sheffield Wednesday to seal a spot in the Premier League.

Hull have looked to keep their supporters entertained by streaming the play-off final on their YouTube account in the absence of football at the moment, and the Tigers’ Twitter account also tweeted live updates from the match as if it were happening in real time.

Mohamed Diame scored the only goal of the game for Hull as they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the Owls at Wembley, with this sealing a spot in the top flight for a Tigers side consisting of the likes of Harry Maguire, Sam Clucas and Robertson himself.

Robertson has since gone on to win the Champions League with Liverpool while establishing himself as one of Europe’s best full-back in the process, but it seems he has not forgotten his past successes which paved the way for him to become the player he is now.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to respond to Hull’s full-time tweet with the message “We’ve done it!!!”.

Plenty of Hull supporters responded to Robertson’s message with many of them continuing to express their love for the left-back, while others took the opportunity to reminisce over the promotion-winning 2015/16 campaign.

Here are some of the responses…

City loves you more than you will knowwww🥺🖤🧡 — Lewis Osborne (@LewisOsborne01) March 21, 2020

This man is class — Haydn (@HaydnHcafc) March 21, 2020

Thank you for helping us achieve promotion. Hull City till I die — guy bilton (@bilton_guy) March 22, 2020

After watching all 58 games that season I would personally say you shaded it for my player of the season. (Don’t tell the rest though!)

Loved your (few) goal celebrations. Brentford away especially. Just what us fans do for every single goal.#hcafc — 46 AND COUNTING (@46_and_counting) March 21, 2020

WE SAY YES ANDY ROBERTSON CITY LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU WILL KNOW ❤️ — supersilva (@supersilva6) March 21, 2020

Ironically it was the beginning of the end for US. Steve Bruce the first casualty before a ball was kicked of the following season. — Mark. (@J0ePublic) March 21, 2020