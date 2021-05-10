‘This makes sense to me’ – Middlesbrough eyeing transfer move for 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is considering a move for Junior Hoilett after his departure from Cardiff City was confirmed this week, according to the Northern Echo.

Warnock was the man who took Hoilett to the Welsh capital in October 2016 and the Canadian scored nine league goals in the 2017-18 campaign to fire the Bluebirds into the Premier League.

Recently the 30-year-old hasn’t featured for Cardiff, his last game coming in January in Mick McCarthy’s first game in charge of the club against Barnsley and that was his final appearance in the blue shirt.

Middlesbrough are planning a summer rebuild with plenty of players out of contract and loanees returning to their clubs, with the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Neeskens Kebano, Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga all leaving.

That means there will be slots on the wing available and Hoilett may fit the bill as a cheaper option – but would he be a good signing for Boro? Here’s what the FLW team think…

Sam Rourke

This makes sense to me.

We know how much Warnock seems to like Hoilett with them both enjoying a fruitful stint at Cardiff City, and a re-union could well be a logical move for all involved.

Boro are in need of more depth in the wide areas next season, especially with the likes of Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie returning to their parent clubs after their loan stints.

On his day, Hoilett can be a real tricky operator and has moments of magic in his locker, with him scoring his fair share of eye-catching goals over the years.

He’s 30 years old, so you feel he still has at least two or three seasons left in him at this level, so from a Middlesbrough perspective, this seems a real low risk, high reward deal.

It’s going to be tough in the market this summer with finances stretched across the board, so for Boro to pick up a player with this much EFL experience on a free, makes sense.

George Harbey

This link was always going to come about, wasn’t it?

Hoilett is a player who has done really well under Neil Warnock before and has a good understanding and relationship with the Boro manager.

With Boro set to lose Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano this summer, it makes sense to bring in another winger, especially who wouldn’t even command a transfer fee.

Hoilett is a quick, skilful winger who still has plenty to offer despite entering the final years of his career, in my view.

It’d be a good signing.

George Dagless

I can see the logic behind this.

On a free transfer he is certainly worth a punt as he is a proven Championship player and one Neil Warnock obviously knows well.

They were together as they achieved promotion with Cardiff City in the Premier League and Hoilett also experience of playing in the top flight with the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn too.

He could be a good, inexpensive alternative to Yannick Bolasie and so there could be lots of merit in Boro pulling this one off.

As I’ve said, on a free it’s absolutely worth a punt.