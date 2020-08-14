‘This makes sense’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing up swoop for Newcastle United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are among a host of clubs interested in taking Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on loan for next season.

Murphy spent this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring nine goals and chipping in with six assists for the Owls in the Championship.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen to let Murphy leave the club on loan again for next season, with Forest, Derby, Stoke and Middlesbrough reportedly interested in his services.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether he would be a good signing for Forest or not…

Sam Rourke

This makes sense.

Forest could do with someone who will push Joe Lolley hard for a starting spot out on the right wing, and Murphy could do just that.

It looks like Albert Adomah is not at the forefront of Sabri Lamouchi’s plans at the City Ground, and if he does depart this summer, the need for a new right winger will heighten and Murphy offers a great solution.

Murphy has just enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday where he contributed nine goals, and he’d come to Forest possessing a wealth of EFL experience and nous.

The winger offers pace, strong dribbling ability whilst also has an eye for goal, so in my eyes, he’d offer a great alternative to Lolley for Forest.

Ultimately though, I couldn’t see Murphy starting over Lolley and this may sway the Newcastle man’s thinking if the Reds do pursue a move.

Alfie Burns

Murphy is a steady player in the Championship and I think he could be a good addition at the City Ground.

He’s had a solid year on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, showing flexibility within his style to be able to play as a winger and a wing-back.

Lamouchi has had a good year and got the best out of plenty of Forest’s squad, so you’ve got to imagine he might be able to get Murphy back to his very best level.

We’ve not seen that level recently despite a good spell with Wednesday, which is a concern, but at his top level, Murphy is a good signing.

QUIZ: Are these 10 facts about Nottingham Forest actually true?

1 of 10 The City Ground has a capacity of over 30,000 True False

Jacob Potter

It’s a deal that would make sense.

Forest need competition for places next season, as I still think that one of the main reasons why they missed out on a top-six finish was due to their lack of depth.

Murphy would compete with the likes of Sammy Ameobi and Joe Lolley for a starting spot, which would give Sabri Lamouchi a welcome selection dilemma ahead of the new season.

This would be a real statement of intent by the Reds, and I think he’d be an excellent signing for the club.