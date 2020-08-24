‘This makes sense’ – Cardiff City in transfer chase for Wolves man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are keen on re-signing Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on loan this summer, as per the Express and Star.

Wolves boss Nuno Santo is keen to offload the 20-year-old on loan once again in a bid to enhance his progression and development as a player, with the Bluebirds keen on taking him back.

Sanderson, who can operate at full-back or centre-back, made 10 appearances for Neil Harris’ Cardiff side last season as they reached the Championship play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Huddersfield are also eyeing up a move for the Wolves youngster as they aim to bolster their squads ahead of the new season.

So, what do you make of this news from a Cardiff perspective? Good signing?

The team here take a look….

Alfie Burns

This makes sense.

Sanderson got a taste for life at Cardiff last season and working under Neil Harris again could be good for the 20-year-old.

Wolves will be hoping to see big things from the defender if he heads out on loan again this season, so they have to get the move right, but it feels a good fit with Cardiff.

The young defender could thrive back in that environment.

If you were of a Wolves persuasion, you’d be pushing him back to the Bluebirds.

Ned Holmes

Clearly, Sanderson impressed enough last season to convince Neil Harris and co that he’s someone they need to bring back this summer.

With that in mind, you’ve got to trust that this is a good move for them.

Sanderson looks a bright prospect and a quality defender, certainly the sort of player that Harris should be looking to add to his squad.

The fact that it’s would be a loan deal means it’s low risk but could be really good value, which is fantastic given the current circumstances.

There seems to be a fair bit of interest in Sanderson but the fact that he’s been with the Bluebirds before may give them the advantage.