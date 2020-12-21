‘This makes sense’ – Bristol City ponder January decision involving 24-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are weighing up whether to recall Kasey Palmer from his loan spell at Swansea City in January, as per Bristol Live.

Robins boss Dean Holden is keen to bolster his midfield options and the 24-year-old is being earmarked as someone who can come back and compete for a starting berth at Ashton Gate.

Palmer has not been a regular feature in Swansea’s team this season, making two starts and a further nine appearances from the bench.

So, what do you make of this? Should the Robins proceed to recall Palmer or let him continue his stint on loan at the Swans?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

I think that Palmer could have a big say on the top-six race, yeah.

He’s a player that has a lot of good qualities in the midfield and you can see how Bristol City might lean on him for that little bit more quality in the middle section of the pitch.

One thing that doesn’t make sense to me is the fact that Palmer is on loan with Swansea City right now, who are a direct rival for the top-six.

Why continue to strengthen their hand and leave yourself weaker?

The midfield is a problem for Bristol City and in a season where injuries are pinching all over the country, he’s worth having around.

I think it’s a move Bristol City have to make.

Phil Spencer

This looks like a very good idea.

Kasey Palmer has already showed exactly what he’s capable at Swansea City this term.

Given Bristol City’s ambitions this term it seems foolish to allow him to help a Championship rival.

Dean Holden will want all of his best players at Ashton Gate if they’re to kick on and push for a top six finish and Palmer certainly fits into that category.

That is why this seems like a no-brainer and shrewd move to help the Robins moving forward.

Sam Rourke

He’d offer Bristol City an alternative solution in attacking midfield, so for me, this makes sense.

He’s not been a regular in Steve Cooper’s side this season but he’s had a lot of competition in that advanced midfield role so it’s not been easy.

Palmer has all the attributes needed to excel in the Championship, and his creative nous in the final third could prove very beneficial for the likes of Chris Martin, Nahki Wells and Famara Diedhiou in attack.

Palmer’s a strong dribbler with an eye for a pass and if Holden can offer him consistent game-time, they could really reap the rewards here.