‘This makes perfect sense’ – QPR in transfer chase to sign 22-year-old: The verdict

QPR are in the hunt to sign free-agent centre-back Christian Maghoma, as per Lancs Live.

The 22-year-old finds himself without a club following his release from Polish outfit Arka Gydnia, and is reportedly keen on a move back to England as QPR and Middlesbrough circle.

Maghoma was involved in Tottenham’s youth teams but never made an appearance for the first-team.

So, what do you make of this interest from a QPR perspective? Would he be a useful addition?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

George Harbey

This makes perfect sense from a Queens Park Rangers perspective.

The R’s are in need of defensive reinforcements and you’d imagine that Mark Warburton will be keen to add another centre-half or two to his squad this summer.

Grant Hall was a key player during his time in West London and brought real stability and experience to the side, but it’s about time that the R’s added a new, young centre-half to their squad, and Maghoma certainly fits the mould.

The 22-year-old looks to be a strong centre-half, dominant in the air with real pace too, and there is no reason to suggest why he can’t be a success for the R’s with a full pre-season under his belt.

His time at Spurs didn’t go to plan, nor did a surprise move to Poland, but he will now be looking for a new lease of life now he’s available to sign on a free transfer.

It makes sense for QPR to bring in a young defender of Maghoma’s pedigree on a free transfer, with clubs likely to be reluctant in splashing the cash this summer due to current events.

Ned Holmes

With Dom Ball having left the club and Charlie Goode joining west London rivals Brentford, the R’s need some reinforcements in central defence.

I really like the look of young Conor Masterson and with a bit of patience, Maghoma could be just the man to partner him at the heart of Mark Warburton’s backline.

He’s got pedigree, having featured a lot for Spurs age-group sides, and has first-team experience under his belt after two seasons with Arka Gdynia.

Moving to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium could be a really positive next step and could help the 22-year-old kick on.

The R’s have already signed one former Spurs man this summer, making it two would be a good move.

Alfie Burns

I’d be worried if Maghoma was coming in as first choice at centre-back, I’m not convinced he’s at that level yet.

Of course, I’d love to be proved wrong, but this summer is about QPR adding some real quality to Warburton’s squad, not chasing signings for the wider squad.

Can Maghoma come in and do the job that someone like Charlie Goode would’ve done if they signed him from Northampton? I’m not convinced at all.

R’s fans will hope Warburton has something else up his sleeve.