‘This makes no sense whatsoever’ – Nottingham Forest in race for in-demand midfielder: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are battling a host of Championship sides for Gillingham skipper Kyle Dempsey, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that Forest, Preston, Barnsley and Luton are all keen to sign the central midfielder before the January window closes.

But would he be a good signing for them? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

This makes no sense whatsoever.

Dempsey has had a good season for a mid-table League One side, scoring four goals from midfield in 16 league games.

But Forest have two younger midfielders currently out on loan in League One, in Marcus McGuane and Brennan Johnson.

The pair have recorded better numbers this season, so I don’t see why an older player in Dempsey would be of interest to the club.

For me, they should undoubtedly put more time in Johnson and McGuane, rather than sign another midfielder from League One.

Phil Spencer

I’m not convinced that this is what Nottingham Forest need.

While Chris Hughton could certainly use added quality in the middle of the park I’m not entirely sure that Kyle Dempsey is the man for the job.

The 25-year-old has been decent for Gillingham this term, but I don’t think he’s been good enough to suggest that he’s ready to play for a club such as Forest.

Hughton needs to be aiming higher, and that’s why this deal is not what Forest need if they’re to push themselves into play-off contention.

Toby Wilding

I’m not entirely certain they need him at the minute.

When you look at the options Forest currently possess within their squad, it does seem as though they are currently rather well stacked in terms of options in the centre of their midfield.

As a result, you do have to question whether they really need to bring in another one such as Dempsey, who may be wary of the competition for game time he might face were he to make the move to The City Ground this month.

However, if Forest were to move some of those players on this month – something it seems you can never rule out with them at the minute – then given the interest there is in Dempsey, it could be one worth looking into for Forest, so they do not miss out on a player to one of their Championship rivals, which could come back to hurt them.