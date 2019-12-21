‘This makes me happy’ ‘Good call’ – Loads of Nottingham Forest fans react to team news ahead of Huddersfield clash

Sabri Lamouchi will be demanding a response from his Nottingham Forest side when they travel to face Huddersfield this afternoon following their 4-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The Reds have now dropped to eighth in the table after failing to win any of their last four matches, with a Jordan Rhodes hat-trick and a Steven Fletcher strike condemning them to their fifth league defeat under Lamouchi.

The Forest boss has now made a total of four changes as he seeks a return to winning ways from his side, and the most significant of these sees midfielder Samba Sow return to the starting line-up after missing the last 10 games with injury.

Sow enters the side in place of Ryan Yates while Lamouchi’s other changes see Joe Lolley, Tobias Figueiredo and Chema Rodriguez start ahead of Joao Carvalho, Michael Dawson and Jack Robinson.

Forest confirmed the team news via their Twitter account this afternoon:

TEAM NEWS 👊 Brought to you in association with @FootballIndex #NFFC pic.twitter.com/FoshAqYqIN — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) December 21, 2019

Plenty of Forest supporters responded to the selection news with much delight at Sow’s return to the side, while others praised Lamouchi’s general team selection following last week’s disappointment.

Here are some of the responses…

Nice team, strong bench. So good to see Sow back in that midfield 👍 Hoping to see Lolley play a blinder 🙏🔴⚪️ — Psycho was back V2 (@psychoFTID) December 21, 2019

Sow’s playing, good stuff — Peter O'Hanraha-Hanrahan (@PeterOHanrahaH) December 21, 2019

Good call in Sow and Chema come on boys back to winning ways today 🔴⚪️ — Robin Welch (@Sqwelch69) December 21, 2019

So glad to have Sow back we desperately missed his powerful energetic presence in midefield. Chema is very underrated hope he will thrive in lb today I have a feeling he will. — Hassan (@Hassan34200483) December 21, 2019

No problem with that team — clint (@FlewittClint) December 21, 2019

Yes Sow🙌🏻🙌🏻 — 𝓐𝓭𝔂 𝓣 (@Ady_T22) December 21, 2019

That is a lineup right there 👍 — Nick (@NJL82) December 21, 2019

Sow and no Robinson 😍 — dylan jackson (@DylanJackson02) December 21, 2019

Not sure why Ameobi gets a guaranteed start every game. Not good enough for about 88minutes most weeks. Really need to upgrade in Jan. — DGB (@DGBCampbell) December 21, 2019

Chema at left back might be a good call #nffc — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) December 21, 2019