‘This makes me happy’ ‘Good call’ – Loads of Nottingham Forest fans react to team news ahead of Huddersfield clash

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sabri Lamouchi will be demanding a response from his Nottingham Forest side when they travel to face Huddersfield this afternoon following their 4-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The Reds have now dropped to eighth in the table after failing to win any of their last four matches, with a Jordan Rhodes hat-trick and a Steven Fletcher strike condemning them to their fifth league defeat under Lamouchi.

The Forest boss has now made a total of four changes as he seeks a return to winning ways from his side, and the most significant of these sees midfielder Samba Sow return to the starting line-up after missing the last 10 games with injury.

Sow enters the side in place of Ryan Yates while Lamouchi’s other changes see Joe Lolley, Tobias Figueiredo and Chema Rodriguez start ahead of Joao Carvalho, Michael Dawson and Jack Robinson.

Forest confirmed the team news via their Twitter account this afternoon:

Plenty of Forest supporters responded to the selection news with much delight at Sow’s return to the side, while others praised Lamouchi’s general team selection following last week’s disappointment.

Here are some of the responses…


