“This makes a lot of sense” – Rotherham United consider 40-y/o after managerial snub: The verdict

Rotherham United were dealt a blow in their pursuit of Paul Warne’s successor after Mark Bonner opted to stay with Cambridge United.

That has forced the hierarchy to look elsewhere as Tony Stewart looks to find someone who can build on the excellent work that Warne has done over the years, with the Millers currently in the top half of the Championship.

And, one man who is though to be on their radar is Exeter’s Matt Taylor. The 40-year-old won promotion with the Grecians last season and they’re doing well in League One at the minute.

But, would he be able to make the step up? Is he a good option for Rotherham? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Ben Wignall

After targeting Mark Bonner initially, it’s clear to see what the Rotherham hierarchy are going for when it comes to replacing Paul Warne – a young head coach or manager who is on an upward trajectory in their career.

Like Warne, who was at the Millers for nearly six years in charge, Taylor has had four full seasons at Exeter and after many close calls with the play-offs, finally got the Grecians from League Two to the third tier last season.

They are impressing in League One in the early stages of the current campaign and much like Warne, Taylor plays a 3-5-2 formation, so it would be a seamless transition.

Of course there’s always a worry that a manager could be a one club man and his methods don’t work elsewhere – look at Nathan Jones and Luton Town for example and his unsuccessful spell with Stoke – but in the criteria that Tony Stewart appears to be looking for, you won’t find many more managers suited to the role than Taylor.

Chris Gallagher

This makes a lot of sense.

We all know that Rotherham don’t have the biggest budget in the league, whilst Stewart has made it clear that he wants a young coach who is on the way up in their career, so Taylor fits the bill on that front.

His work with Exeter makes him one of the standout candidates in the bottom two divisions in the Football League.

Missing out on Bonner will have been a real blow but there other options out there and Taylor will carry the same risks in that it’s a step up for him and he’s unproven. However, the reality is that the Millers need to take a risk and will see the Exeter boss as someone who will prove himself at a higher level.