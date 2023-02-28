This Luton Town issue is not going away – It simply needs to get sorted in the summer: Opinion

When Nathan Jones’ second stint at Luton Town came to an end in November and Rob Edwards was tasked with continuing the club’s progress, you would have been forgiven for predicting somewhat of an initial drop-off.

However, Edwards and Co. have managed to help the club reach new heights, from a performance perspective, and the Hatters remain firmly in contention for a play-off spot.

There have not been many issues that have surfaced thus far under Edwards’ stewardship, however, something that has relentlessly troubled the Hatters this season is defensive injury blows.

It is mad to think that only the current top two have conceded fewer goals than the Hatters in the Championship this season, given the sheer number of blows they have suffered within their backline.

Reece Burke, who has struggled to play an extended run of games this season, suffered another setback at Birmingham City at the weekend, whilst Dan Potts, who was initially named on the bench, had to withdraw from the squad because of a hamstring issue.

It was a situation that forced Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu to fill in as a right-sided centre-back, with the club legend playing as a central defender on his Town debut nearly 10 years ago.

Looking at the number of defensive options that Luton have, there should be no conversations about needing more central defensive options.

However, the number of injuries that have occurred within Luton’s backline has created a need for Luton to bolster their defensive numbers in the summer.

The Hatters went into the January window with the right kind of attitude where they only wanted to add if someone who could improve the squad became available, however, no deal came to fruition.

Now, with the summer transfer window to prepare for, and still in the picture to secure promotion to the Premier League, adding a defender will remain the ultimate priority.

Of course, winning promotion to the Premier League will widen their scope when it comes to potential player recruitment but they are also positioned well when considering the project that is going on at Kenilworth Road to attract a better standard of players than in previous seasons.

Luton will likely head into the summer window with the same approach as the most recent window, where they will only add if it improves the squad.

The difference at the end of the season is that they will likely have a bigger budget to play with and more time to assess.