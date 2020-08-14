‘This looks sensible to me’ – Derby County plot move for Newcastle United man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to TEAMtalk, Derby County are among a host of clubs interested in taking Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on loan for next season.

Phillip Cocu will be keen to add more firepower to his squad this summer, and a winger or two is likely to be on the Dutchman’s radar ahead of next season.

TEAMtalk claim that Derby, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Middlesbrough are among those keen on signing Jacob Murphy on loan from Newcastle United this summer.

The 25-year-old spent this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, scoring nine goals and registering six assists for the Owls, and he is reportedly set to leave St. James’ Park on loan this summer.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether he’d be a good signing for Derby or not…

Sam Rourke

This looks sensible to me.

I feel the Rams could do with some more options out on the wing, with it looking increasingly likely that Florian Jozefzoon will depart Pride Park this summer.

Derby need some more out and out wingers and Murphy represents a solid option who possesses plenty of EFL experience.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fruitful campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the season just gone, scoring nine goals in what was a disappointing season for the Owls on the whole.

Murphy offers pace, strong dribbling ability and is able to deliver teasing crosses in the box for strikers – he also offers a goal threat from out wide.

To get him in on loan would be good business for Cocu and Derby, for me.

Ned Holmes

I think this would be a fantastic signing for Derby.

The 25-year-old impressed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season, scoring nine times and add six assists for an Owls side that were dire for large parts of the campaign.

One area Cocu is short of options is on the flanks and with the Rams thought to be keen on offloading Florian Jozefzoon, they’ll want more reinforcements.

Murphy has proven his quality at Championship level and looks as though he would be an excellent addition.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this.

Murphy was brilliant for Sheffield Wednesday last season, and I’m not surprised to hear that a number of clubs are interested in signing him ahead of the new league campaign.

Derby have a number of players available to them in similar positions though, so I have my doubts as to whether they’d be able to offer him regular game time.

But if he can hit the ground running and make a good impression on Phillip Cocu, then it could be a shrewd bit of business by the Rams.

He could be the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw.