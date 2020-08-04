‘This looks really underwhelming’ – Twist emerges in Bristol City manager hunt: The verdict

Dean Holden is reportedly in pole position to take over at Bristol City on a permanent basis, as per reports from Football Insider.

The 40-year-old took temporary charge of the Robins for the final five games of the season, following the departure of Lee Johnson last month.

Johnson was sacked following a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City, after the club saw their play-off hopes diminish under the 39-year-old, and they will now be looking to make an appointment ahead of next season.

Chris Hughton was believed to be the frontrunner in the race to replace Johnson having reportedly agreed to take over at Ashton Gate, but Football Insider now suggest otherwise.

They claim that Holden, who is believed to be under serious consideration for the role as per Bristol Live, is now in pole position to take over on a permanent basis.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether this is the right appointment for the Robins or not…

Jacob Potter

What a bizarre move this would be.

With the greatest of respect to Holden, I don’t think he’s the right manager to take Bristol City further than Lee Johnson did.

He doesn’t have much experience at all in management, and it would be a surprising move if the club appointed him as their permanent manager.

The Robins need a boss that has experience of performing to a high standard at this level like Chris Hughton does.

If they appoint Holden over him, then I think they’ll live to regret it, as I can’t see him being able to get more out of the current squad than Johnson did last season.

I’m really not convinced this is the right move.

George Dagless

I think it’s fair to say that it’s a tad surprising.

They’ve been linked with a lot of managers this summer, some of them really experienced, proven coaches at this level, and I thought that that would be the best way to go.

However, the interview process they have been through has been extensive and the owners have a clear vision for the club, so you would hope that if Holden gets the job it really is because he is the best man, they feel, for it.

Some Robins fans will question it, of course, as it is a bit of a surprise option but he at least deserves time to show why he has been trusted with the job, if he is given it.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Bristol City matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Birmingham 1-1 2-2 3-0 0-3

Ned Holmes

This looks really underwhelming and like a wasted opportunity to me.

That’s not to say Holden isn’t a good coach and isn’t capable of doing a great job at Ashton Gate. Reports have suggested that he’s very well thought of in coaching circles and has been close to stepping into management roles previously.

But after the exit of Johnson, the Robins have the chance to bring in a coach that can help take them to the next level and really push for Premier League promotion.

They’re an attractive proposition and you feel with the likes of Chris Hughton and Paul Cook strongly linked, they could’ve landed a more exciting new boss than Holden – if it does indeed turn out to be Johnson’s former assistant.

Given the amount of time it’s taken for the club to come to a decision, I think some fans would find the appointment of Holden a big disappointment and I can’t say I’d blame them.