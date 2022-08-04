“This looks like a non-starter to me” – Leeds United weighing up swoop for Championship star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Leeds United are interested in pursuing a move for Burnley star Maxwel Cornet, according to an update from 90min.

The 25-year-old is the subject of considerable interest from several teams in the top flight, with the Whites, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers the latest sides to join the race.

They may be encouraged by the fact Nottingham Forest have failed to agree terms and Everton have had a loan-to-buy bid rejected – but Newcastle United and West Ham seem to be firmly in the race for the Ivorian at this stage.

The 29-cap international is thought to have a £17.5m release clause in his contract, something that could allow the Whites to bypass negotiations with the Clarets and talk directly with the player.

However, it remains to be seen whether they are willing to fork out that sizeable eight-figure fee up front, something the majority of interested sides are unwilling to do at this stage despite the fact he recorded nine goals in 26 league games last term.

Looking at this potential deal from Jesse Marsch’s side’s perspective, we asked three of our Football League World writers including Leeds supporter Alfie Burns whether this would be a good move for the top-tier outfit and whether he’s a needed figure at Elland Road.

Ned Holmes

This looks like a non-starter to me.

Cornet is a talented player, there is no doubt about that, and he deserves a move back to the Premier League this summer.

But with Jack Harrison and new signing Luis Sinisterra both left-sided players, I don’t see the need to spend around £20 million or more on him.

What the Whites need is a right winger to replace Raphinha and Cornet isn’t that.

I’m sure he could have success under Jesse Marsch but I just don’t see why Leeds would make this move after signing Sinisterra and with a right-sided player clearly a priority!

Alfie Burns

If you look at Leeds’ squad, it’s not needed at all in an attacking sense.

Harrison and Daniel James have been retained, whilst Brenden Aaronson and Sinisterra come in as other wide options. Crysencio Summerville has a new deal and the No10 shirt too, so expect to see more of him.

Jesse Marsch’s squad is stacked in the wide areas, so the only way Cornet makes sense is if they want him to cover left-back, whilst also offering that option further forward.

Even then, you’d think Leeds would be targeting a player that’s naturally a left-back given how Marsch’s system lends itself to isolating the player there defensively.

It’s just not a deal that seems to suit what Leeds need right now.

Adam Jones

He probably shouldn’t be the priority at this stage.

In fairness, he can cover several positions and this would make Cornet a good asset to have for most top-tier sides, as a player that can operate in defence, in an advanced wing position and up front.

He may be most useful up front as another option – but he shouldn’t be blocking the pathway of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood – both of whom could potentially be first-team options at Elland Road this term.

The Ivorian could also be a left-back option – but they shouldn’t be looking to fork out anywhere near the £17.5m or more it will take to lure him to West Yorkshire.

Cornet is probably worth that much following a superb debut season with nine league goals – but Marsch’s side could probably make better use of the funds they have at their disposal.