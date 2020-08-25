‘This looks astute to me’ – Bristol City linked with PL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are interested in signing Fulham right-back Steven Sessegnon, according to the Bristol Post.

The Robins are gearing up for what will be Dean Holden’s first season as the permanent boss.

Midfielder Joe Williams has already joined from Wigan and it now seems they’re keen to strengthen their defensive unit.

The Bristol Post has reported that City are keen on the Fulham right-back but face competition from Reading and Swansea City.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers just that…

George Harbey

This has potential to be an exciting addition for the Robins.

There can be no denying that Bristol City need to bolster their defensive ranks this summer, particularly at right-back, with Pedro Pereira returning to parent club Benfica after an impressive loan spell at Ashton Gate.

Sessegnon is a powerful, talented young player who made 15 appearances for Fulham last season, so he has experience of performing in a promotion-challenging team in a competitive division like the Championship.

His ability to drive forward with pace and power down the flanks makes him a potentially very useful option for City, and if Dean Holden looks to operate with wing-backs next season or revert to a back-four, then he’d be able to fit into several different roles.

He’s an exciting talent with a big future ahead of him, and he’d be a shrewd capture on a loan deal, I feel.

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart signing by the Robins.

Sessegnon is unlikely to get regular minutes in senior football with Fulham this season, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Bristol City could certainly benefit from adding depth to their defensive options as well, and Sessegnon would do that.

He’s a versatile option to have in defence as well, as he can operate at centre-back and at left-back and right-back.

It’s a move that suits both parties involved, and I think it’s exactly the type of signing that the club should be looking to make.

Sam Rourke

This looks astute to me.

Bristol City could do with enhancing the right-back position for me, with Jack Hunt certainly not the player he once was, with consistency in his performances being my main concern.

Sessegnon could do with a loan stint away from Craven Cottage to help him develop and mature as a player, and I see Bristol City being a really good fit.

He’s an athletic player who is adept both in a defensive and attacking sense, and I could envisage him and Jay DaSilva on the opposite side being really dangerous options on the flanks and can help initiate attacks from deep positions.

What’s attractive about Sessegnon also is his versatility, he can also be utilised as winger and can be used in a central midfield role, which would be a real plus for Bristol City.

The 20-year-old will be hungry to properly prove himself in the second tier and he’d get a real chance of game-time at Ashton Gate.