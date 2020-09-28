‘This looks an interesting one’ – Derby County in transfer hunt for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are interested in signing SV Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun, according to reports from Hurriyet.

Dursun scored 19 goals in 36 appearances for SV Darmstadt last season, and would add much-needed depth and presence to Derby’s attacking line if he arrived at Pride Park.

The Rams are on the hunt for another centre-forward after bidding farewell to Chris Martin at the end of last season, with Jack Marriott their only available recognised striker at the moment.

Phillip Cocu has revealed that he wants to bring in a striker before next weekend’s trip to Norwich City, and Dursun could now be that man.

Here, we discuss this potential arrival at Pride Park…

Ned Holmes

The East Midlands club could certainly do with some more striking options, despite the recent arrival of Bobby Duncan.

It appears the former Liverpool man isn’t ready to impact the first team yet so looking elsewhere for a new striker makes sense.

Dursun has got a good goalscoring record in recent years and he would give Cocu the physical forward option he’s been missing since Chris Martin’s exit earlier this summer.

At £1 million, it looks good value and hardly a high-risk deal if the 28-year-old doesn’t manage to adapt to life in the Championship.

To me, it looks a pragmatic signing and one that could end up a really important one.

Jacob Potter

This could prove to be an excellent bit of business.

There is no doubt that Derby need to sign a striker before the transfer window closes, as they’ve still not replaced Chris Martin from last year’s league campaign.

Serdar Dursun is a player that caught the eye with a number of impressive showings last season in Germany, with 19 goals to his name in his 36 appearances for Darmstadt.

For a fee in the region of £1million as well, this could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship, but only if he can hit the ground running and score consistently for the Rams.

It’s a deal that makes sense, and you would imagine that Dursun will surely be tempted by a move to England before the transfer window closes.

Sam Rourke

This looks an interesting one.

Derby County need to enhance their striking options desperately before the closure of the transfer window, with the Rams struggling in front of goal in the early stages of this season.

Dursun would offer an alternative option to what they have already in the striking department, with his 6ft 3 frame a real contrast to the diminutive figure of Jack Marriott.

His goalscoring record at Darmstadt last season was really impressive with him notching 16 goals and recording six assists, but as ever, it’s whether he can translate that form in Bundesliga 2 to the Championship.

For a reported fee of £1m, it could be a steal but it’s a deal that does come with an element of risk with the player only ever plying his trade in Germany and Turkey, not necessarily at the highest level either.