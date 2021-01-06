‘This looks an ideal move’ – Leeds United face EFL transfer decision in January: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

League Two side Salford City are reportedly keen on taking Leeds United youngster Jack Stevens on loan.

The winger joined Swindon Town in the summer window but has struggled for opportunities during his time with the Robins and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Salford are keen to take him on loan for the second half of the season.

Bradford City have also been linked with Stevens this month.

So, should Leeds recall him and send him to Salford?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

Stevens’ career with Swindon looked to be flying after his first few outings, but he’s not played quite as consistently as Leeds might have expected in League One.

That’s a concern for the Whites and as new interest in the winger emerges there’s a decision to make.

Whilst Salford is a step down in divisions, there’s a chance to be part of a very forward-thinking club. Additionally, Stevens’ game time is likely to increase if Leeds opt to send him there.

For me, I’m of the belief that this should be Stevens’ decision. It’s a season out on loan where he needs to develop. If he feels he’s doing that with Swindon, leave him there. If he’s itching for a new opportunity, let him talk to Salford.

There’s a duty of care that Leeds need to consider.

16 questions about Marcelo Bielsa that Leeds United fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 How old is Marcelo Bielsa? 55 60 63 65

Sam Rourke

This looks an ideal move here.

Stevens has found opportunities hard to come by at the County Ground since arriving, and he’s a player that needs to be playing consistently to aid his development.

Leeds won’t want Stevens to be languishing on the bench in the second half of the season, so a move of clubs could be beneficial, with Salford looking like an ideal destination.

Richie Wellens signed Stevens when he was at Swindon, so knows exactly the sort of player he’d be getting – it’ll also the winger’s embedding process as he’ll already have the trust of the manager.

He’s a bright, lively winger who when I saw him play against Oxford at the Kassam Stadium certainly stood out, but he needs game-time to progress, and at Swindon he’s simply not getting it.

Jake Sanders

I like the sound of this one.

Stevens has enjoyed his fair share of minutes at the County Ground, but his starts have generally dried up in recent weeks – with each of his previous three appearances coming from the bench, meaning his most recent start came at the end of November.

And although Swindon are playing at a higher level currently than Salford, a move to the Manchester outfit, who are currently in play-off contention, would appear a far more attractive proposition.

As shown in the Class of 92 documentary, it’s clear that the Red Devils are looking for young, hungry talent, and therefore I believe that this would be a great opportunity for Stevens.