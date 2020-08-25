‘This looks a fantastic move’ – Birmingham City eye transfer bid for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are weighing up a transfer swoop for Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, as per Birmingham Live.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper was undoubtedly one of the Addicks’ standout players in the Championship last term, consistently putting in strong performances as the south London club couldn’t manage to avoid relegation to League One.

A new goalkeeper is high on the agenda of Aitor Karanka at Birmingham with Lee Camp leaving the club, and Connal Trueman being offloaded to AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan deal.

So, would Phillips represent good business for Birmingham?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

George Dagless

I think so.

For me, having seen a lot of him last season at The Valley, he was one of Charlton’s best players and certainly one of the better goalkeepers in the league.

He often kept the Addicks in games last season and at crucial moments he made big saves so any side in the Championship would be boosted by his arrival.

Blues obviously need a new stopper more desperately than most and getting Phillips in would be some really impressive action on their part.

Charlton will find it hard to keep him but if he moves he’ll want first-team guarantees – he’d get that at St. Andrew’s.

George Harbey

This should be a no-brainer of a signing for Birmingham.

Aitor Karanka’s side are in desperate need of a new goalkeeper, that’s for sure, having bid farewell to the likes of David Stockdale and Lee Camp upon the expiration of their contracts, as well letting Connal Trueman join AFC Wimbledon on loan.

Phillips was one of Charlton’s most impressive performers last season, in a campaign which ultimately culminated in disappointment. He kept nine clean sheets which probably doesn’t tell the whole story, as he kept Charlton in numerous games at times after pulling off some tremendous saves.

He’s only 25 years of age and still has plenty of time to develop as a goalkeeper, and he definitely deserves another crack and another chance to prove himself in the Championship following Charlton’s relegation to League One, and there’d be no debates regarding game time at St. Andrew’s as he’d be their number one.

With his deal expiring next summer, Blues could get him for a cut-price this summer, which could be beneficial as clubs aren’t going to want to spend huge amounts of money this transfer window due to current events. This would be a superb addition.

Ned Holmes

This looks a fantastic move to me, for both the Blues and Phillips.

There is no doubt that Birmingham need to sign at least one goalkeeper this summer.

In an ultimately disappointing 2019/20 campaign for Charlton, Phillips was one of the stand out performers – winning player of the season and proving that he has the quality to thrive in the division.

There are still areas that the 25-year-old needs to work on, such as distribution, but he should improve moving forward and looks to have the best years of his career ahead of him.

If he’s well-coached, I think Phillips could be the Blues number one for years to come. I really do.

He’ll be keen on a move back to the Championship and this move would give him just that.

Steve Gallen has already indicated he doesn’t want to see him leave but the keeper only has one year left on his deal and has refused to sign a new one, the Blues should be able to prize him away.