“This looks a fair price” – Norwich City set Max Aarons price tag as Man United eye transfer deal: The verdict

Norwich City have set a £15 million price tag on Manchester United transfer target Max Aarons.

According to Football Insider, the Canaries are prepared to receive offers for the full back in the January transfer window.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 22-year old would be a good signing at that kind of cost…

Alfie Burns

Being honest, when it comes to Aarons, his reputation and value won’t be peaking like it was a couple of years ago.

He’s no longer the youngster with the world at his feet, playing in a really exciting Norwich side. Whether that’s down to Norwich’s relative decline, though, is something to consider.

Despite that, I’ll say £15m isn’t a ridiculous valuation.

Aarons has shown in his career already that he can play at the top level, whilst at 22, there is a chance for him to develop into a top, top player later in his career.

Ultimately, he’s worth whatever Norwich think he is. Previous form and his age, for me, is enough evidence to suggest £15m is at least fair.

Ned Holmes

This looks a fair price to me.

Max Aarons is clearly a player that Man United are a fan of, having been linked with him for a while now, and they need more cover at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemingly out of contention.

Aarons’ stock is not as high as it once was and he’s not really stood out since returning to the Championship but the 22-year-old remains a bright prospect.

His contract runs until 2024, which is likely why the Canaries are willing to consider his exit for £15 million.

It wouldn’t be much for United but would boost Norwich’s finances significantly.

All in all it could work for both parties.

Declan Harte

This would be a solid price for Aarons, especially considering he would likely be signed as a back-up option to Diogo Dalot.

However, this deal may also depend entirely on the future of Aaron Wan Bissaka, who has not featured under Erik ten Hag this season.

The Dutchman has preferred Dalot at right-back in what is seen as a key position for his style of play.

Aarons would be a better fit and could provide healthy competition for the Portuguese.

He would also come in at a reasonable cost, at a similar fee to Tyrell Malacia on the left.

A price of £15 million would also be a sizable sum for Norwich, who could reinvest that back into improving the side.