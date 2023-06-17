Leeds United have announced that they will release Adam Forshaw at the end of this month, but his replacement may already be in the Whites' setup in the form of Darko Gyabi.

Their official statement last night read: "The following players will be released when their contracts expire: Will Brook, Adam Forshaw, Stuart McKinstry, Joel Robles."

He has, however, been offered the chance to continue retaining with the team this pre-season, with a view to extending his stay at Elland Road. The club added: "Both Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have been invited back to the club for pre-season training, when the first team return in July."

The Daily Mail claim that he will still be offered a new deal, on reduced terms. This claim is also shared by Sky Sports' Tim Thornton.

Who is Darko Gyabi?

Leeds made a reported £5 million commitment to sign Gyabi from Manchester City last summer.

Gyabi has had to bide his time for minutes at senior level, but has played three games for the first-team, including a full debut in the EFL Cup against Wolves last season.

He made the bench a further 15 times for the Whites last season but was not used much for Leeds during the relegation run-in despite injury sustained to Tyler Adams.

The 19-year-old played 23 times for the Leeds U-21 side, scoring two and assisting a further four times from central-midfield.

Three of those appearances came in the EFL Trophy against the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Crewe Alexandra and League One opposition, too, in the form of Bolton Wanderers.

Gyabi has caps at various England youth levels all the way up to U-20 level, where he has also thrice captained the England U-19 side as well.

Could Gyabi be the replacement for Forshaw at Leeds next season?

Naturally, with relegation confirmed, many of Leeds' younger talents will be eyeing a more senior role within the first-team setup.

Leeds may be looking at a complete overhaul in central-midfield, with Forshaw's future up in the air and Marc Roca and Tyler Adams linked with moves away from the club, too.

The £5 million outlay spent on Gyabi already told us that the midfielder is not here simply to play reserve games in the development setup, but to push for a first-team place very soon.

Next season is his chance to explode, and he has all the tools to succeed, even for a side chasing promotion.

The 19-year-old has a really broad midfield skill-set, with good technical qualities and defensive ones, too.

Most of the last year Gyabi has been playing central or defensive-midfield, as a midfield double-pivot, as a lone pivot, or as a more box-to-box midfielder, too.

He doesn't shirk a tackle and stands at around 6'4/6'5, meaning he has a tall and good physical profile to deal with the more aggressive and combative side of the games in the second tier.

More impressive than anything, though, is how high his technical ceiling is. Gyabi is a strong dribbler and ball carrier, with excellent press resistance and ball retention. He uses his large frame to shield the ball and bounce players off him, whilst still keeping the ball extremely tight to him.

This, paired with his physical profile, means he is ready to make the step-up and play regularly, and should be given the chance to do so next season by whoever takes the reins as coach at Elland Road.

He has absolutely bossed Premier League 2 Division 2 football. To develop further, he simply needs senior minutes and experience at a higher standard after already proving to be way above the level of U-21 football, and it would be a major surprise if that didn't come to fruition next season.