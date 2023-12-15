Highlights Leeds United faces important decisions on fringe players like Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell in the January transfer window. The lack of game time could prompt cashing in or loaning out these players.

Loaning out the players could save money and help them develop, benefitting Leeds in the long run. However, squad depth is crucial for promotion, and replacements may need to be acquired.

Jamie Shackleton's versatility hasn't worked in his favor, as he hasn't been able to master one position. His chances of being involved at Elland Road seem limited, meaning a January departure could be likely for the 24-year-old, giving him more opportunities to start and establish himself.

Leeds United will have some important decisions to make on some of their fringe players during the January transfer window.

Joe Gelhardt is one player who has been the subject of much speculation in recent times - and Charlie Cresswell has also attracted interest with the pair not winning a huge amount of game time this term.

Jamie Shackleton is another man who will be wanting more game time, with many current fringe players suffering from a lack of game time due to the Whites' summer transfer business, with plenty of top-quality signings coming in.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

There are pros and cons to cashing in on or loaning out the likes of Gelhardt, Cresswell and Shackleton.

Considering the Whites didn't generate too much money from player sales in the summer compared to the other relegated teams, Leicester City and Southampton, cashing in on some of these players could allow them to spend money on further additions.

Even loaning them out could free up some space on the wage bill and that could be useful. Loaning them out would also allow them to develop ahead of their return to Elland Road, which can only benefit Leeds.

But squad depth could be crucial for Daniel Farke in his quest to push for automatic promotion with his team - and decent money may need to be spent on replacements.

Jamie Shackleton's situation at Leeds United

Shackleton's versatility has to be admired, with the former Millwall loanee able to operate as a central midfielder, winger and full-back.

He has operated in all three of these positions this term - but his versatility hasn't been able to keep him in Farke's plans with the player spending a decent chunk of the last month and a half out of the matchday squad altogether.

Related Journalist reveals potential key reason why Leeds United might keep Joe Gelhardt Jones has spoken out about why Leeds may decide to retain Gelhardt despite his lack of game time.

The 24-year-old has made 10 appearances in all competitions this term, but he hasn't had any game time since the latter stages of October and that isn't ideal for a player who still has plenty of time to develop into a better player.

Following his side's relegation from the Premier League, he would have been hoping to play a decent amount of football this term, but his time on the pitch has been limited and it seems clear that he needs to seek a move away from the top flight.

What may be counting against Jamie Shackleton at Leeds United

It could definitely be argued that Shackleton's versatility isn't favouring him, with the player being utilised all over the pitch rather than being given the chance to master one position.

His performance levels may increase further if he's given a position to focus on, which could increase his chances of being more heavily involved at Elland Road.

But it doesn't look as though he will be given much of a chance in the coming weeks to impress, even with the Whites' busy schedule in mind.

And the fact he hasn't been able to nail down a starting spot in a certain means a January departure could be on the cards for the 24-year-old.

That could be a good outcome for Shackleton who needs to be starting every week at his age.

The chance to play at Elland Road will have been brilliant for him - but he's getting to a stage of his career where he needs to be more heavily involved if he wants to create a legacy for himself.